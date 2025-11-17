"I have not done anything wrong": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kara sheds light on her relationship with her DJ friend

Kara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@karaleona)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kara finally shed light on her relationship with her DJ friend, Javier, addressing her ex-husband Guillermo’s concerns about their bond.

In the second part of the Tell All, which aired on November 16, 2025, Kara, a singer, was questioned about her friendship with a certain DJ and asked whether there was anything more to their connection, as it played a part in her separation from Guillermo.



“I get why he’s upset, but at the end of the day, I have not done anything wrong, and I have not betrayed his trust in that way. I know who I am and I know what my intentions are. If I wanted to f**k Javier [DJ], I would’ve done it a million f**king times ten years ago. It was never something I wanted,” she explained.



Earlier in the series, viewers saw Kara and Guillermo’s marriage hit a rough patch for several reasons.

It ultimately hit a breaking point after Guillermo disapproved of Kara's late-night party lifestyle and connection with her DJ friend, with whom she had had an intimate relationship in the past.

While Kara sought Guillermo’s support, Guillermo hoped Kara would consider his concerns and work to rebuild their trust.

However, things did not go as planned, and they separated shortly after.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 2: Kara claims she never cheated on Guillermo







At the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, host Shaun Robinson put Kara on the spot and asked her about her friendship with her “DJ friend.”

Kara explained that she and Javier became friends in the 2000s and that they had gotten physical only once.



“I immediately was like, ‘We’re friends. I’ve no interest in you. Sorry, it went too far. I’d really like to keep it friends ‘cause we’ve been friends already for so long.’ I was gone for a decade. He got married and had kids. We always kept in touch,” Kara added.



According to Kara, there was nothing wrong with staying in touch with her friend, especially with one who could help promote her music.

However, Guillermo chimed in, pointing out that the DJ was now separated from his wife. He further mentioned that there was a time when he used to write to Kara to “invite her out,” even though he knew she was married.

Upon hearing that, Kara admitted that she knew her friend would not think twice before saying yes if she went to him for a physical relationship.

But she clarified she would never do that because that was never her intent.

When Shaun pointed out that her situation with Javier, paired with the late-night clubbing and drinking, seemed like the “perfect storm” for something to happen, Kara explained that although it looked that way, she would never have crossed a line.

After hearing everything, Guillermo said that his problem was not with one person but with Kara’s dismissal of his concerns.

According to Kara, Guillermo had always been at peace with her social life until they came to America, where she started hanging out with her own friends.

Shaun then asked the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star if she had ever cheated on Guillermo, to which she claimed:



“Never. I’ve cheated on people in my life, never with Guillermo.”



Guillermo seemed hesitant to accept her answer. Regardless, he concluded that although Kara was the love of his life, he had to move on once he realized the person he had fallen in love with was no longer there.

