The Chair Company season 1 episode 6 ending explained: How did Ron end up in a room full of chairs?

Image via humorme/hbomaxInstagram

In the Chair Company season 1 episode 6, Ron’s Tecca investigation doesn’t progress much as he is entirely caught up at his workplace. The episode starts with Jeff, the CEO of Fisher Robay, spending time with his business friends in New Mexico.

During their conversation, one friend jokes about Jeff’s job and says it has “no creativity.” This comment bothers Jeff a lot and hurts his pride. Due to this, Jeff becomes stressed and starts pushing more work onto Ron, just to make sure his creative side in the project is highlighted. As a result, Ron spends the whole episode stuck at his desk instead of working on the Tecca investigation.

Soon after, the narrative shifts to Ron, who heads to the Life of the Party class, mentioned by Oliver Probblo in episode 5, whom he first assumed to be Ken Tucker (a board member of RBMG). He says that during the Life of a Party class, a lady named Maggie S. took the pictures that appear on the website.

When he visits the place to know about her, the tutor at the class says that they “do not do photo exercises like that,” and she doesn’t know any person named Maggie S. either. Although she does mention that this might happen on another level, when asked what these levels are, she openly admits that it's all a scam and that each level does work the same.

The Chair Company season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Did Ron find any clues from the Life of the Party class?

Ron starts looking into Tecca. In the class, he sees a woman whose photo he spotted on the website under the “board member” section. He asks her who took that photo, but she has no idea. She is lost in her own world, only thinking about how to move to the next level of the class, which she fails to do because of her “dumbness.”

Ron then asks the person standing next to her. The moment Ron shows him the photo, the man tries to escape. Ron somehow stops him and quickly takes blurred images of him to send to Mike. But the man escapes, and Mike is unable to find him later because the pictures Ron took are unclear.

Jeff, Ron’s boss, is making his job even harder. He calls everyone for a meeting and shares a new idea—he wants the old mascot to be redesigned. This is a huge task, and Ron’s team has to start everything again because Jeff now wants the mall’s mascot to look like the indigenous architecture he saw during his trip to the desert in Mexico.

On top of this new workload, Ron is still stuck dealing with the HR issue. What started as an accidental look in Amanda’s skirt when Ron’s Tecca chair broke remains unresolved. The outside observer refuses to leave and wants to stay longer to make sure the workplace is safe for Amanda and all other employees at Fisher Robay.

A bug found at Ron’s place creates another clue in The Chair Company season 1 episode 6

While Ron’s team is busy redesigning the project, Ron receives a call from Mike. Mike brings an exterminator with him, the same one who did pest control at Ron’s house when Ron was trying to stay away because of all the threats and chaos happening around him.

The exterminator tells them that the bug he found at Ron’s home is not a normal one. It is a species that comes from Eastern Europe. Mike quickly links this to Hungary, which is where parts of the Tecca chairs are made. The exterminator also says that the only other place he has seen these bugs is inside Delaware City government buildings. Mike now believes the conspiracy is even bigger and might lead them to something major. But Ron is stuck at work and also has his son’s birthday party the next day, so he refuses to go with Mike.

Later, Ron realizes his visit to the “Life of the Party” class was not a waste. In the blurry photos he took, he noticed the man had a tattoo on his wrist. When Ron checks the Delaware City website, he sees the same color pattern as the tattoo. The Red Ball Market Global website also uses the same colors. This new connection makes Ron feel a little hopeful. But suddenly, he gets a threatening call: “I’m thinking of finally doing something to you.”

Amidst all these, Barb gets an investor for her business, Seth’s drinking problem is not solved, and he ends up ruining his birthday party, whereas Jeff even welcomes himself at Ron’s son’s birthday party to discuss some new plans, and Ron rudely shuts down Mike by not letting him enter his house to attend the party.

Ron visits Delaware at the end of The Chair Company season 1 episode 6

While talking to his daughter, Ron finds out that Delaware City Hall will be empty because an event is scheduled to take place. From the construction site, Ron suddenly rushes out. Some trespassers were playing with a small remote-control Jeep, and it reminded him of his failed Jeep Tours business idea, which upsets and triggers him.

Then he gets another call from the stranger, again warning him that he’s “going to do something.” Ron drives straight to the Delaware office. He sneaks inside and starts searching for files. When someone catches him, he quickly lies and says he is the brother of some random employee. In panic, he throws the files in the air and tries to escape. As he runs from one room to another, he reaches a strange place inside the office—a room filled with hundreds of Tecca chairs.