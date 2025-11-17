The Carman Family Deaths: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

The Carman Family Deaths documentary explores a chilling real-life case of inheritance, mystery, and tragedy.

Netflix is all set to bring back crime, mystery and thriller with The Carman Family Deaths. The upcoming true crime documentary explores the haunting sight of a sea case that escalated into an investigation and exposed a complex family dynamic. This documentary is directed by Yon Motskin, produced by Mary-Jane Mitchell, and executive produced by Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady, alongside Wired Studios.

This documentary consists of an original, unfiltered, and raw plotline. The documentary features actual archival footage, court records, news reports, and original interviews, which reveal some shocking events that occurred with the Carman family. The Carmen Family Deaths is set to release exclusively on Netflix on November 19, 2025.

The story revolves around Linda and Nathan Carmen, who disappeared on a random day in September 2016 while they were on an overnight fishing trip. Nathan is the first and beloved grandson of the Carmen family. Exactly eight days after Nathan and Linda’s disappearance, Nathan was saved after drifting alone around 100 miles south of Martha's Vineyard.

Linda, his mother, was never located. Nathan explained the tragedies that took place. But what caught the eye of the authorities was the inconsistencies in his story, such as skipping safety precautions and taking a dangerous offshore route. He was consistently questioned by investigators and family members.

Investigators were also shocked by his behavior and demeanor. He was diagnosed with autism as a child. These growing misgivings clashed with a tense family history: three years prior, developer John Chakalos, Linda's affluent father, was discovered dead in his bed. The last person he knew was shockingly Nathan.

The Carman Family Deaths: Release Date and Where to Watch



This documentary is all set to release exclusively on Netflix on November 19, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET. Globally, it is available for all Netflix subscribers.

The Carman Family Deaths: What to expect

The audience can expect a powerful, packed storyline which is both thrilling and daunting at the same time. It exposes the dark secrets of the largest Greek tragedy. Real-life interviews, reports, press releases and a deeper investigation hold the documentary together. It raises many questions, like whether Nathan is guilty of murdering his mother and grandfather. What was his purpose behind it? How did these events unfold? What psychological introspection is it based on?

The Carman Family Deaths premieres on November 19.