Samuel L. Jackson's entry in the latest Tulsa King episode introduces his character ahead of the spin-off series 'Nola King'

Tulsa King season 3 episode 9, the latest installment of the Paramount+ mafia show created by Taylor Sheridan, introduced Samuel L. Jackson as assassin for hire Russell Lee Washington Jr. The show, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, chronicles his rise from a mafia capo fresh out of prison after decades to the top builder of a criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Samuel L. Jackson’s entrance in Tulsa king sets the stage for his own spin-off, NOLA King. According to Variety, Paramount+ greenlit the show back in July 2025. The character, Russell Lee, is a prison friend of Dwight who long owes him one for saving his life. The two come across once again when Russell gets orders to kill his friend.

The third season of Tulsa King consists of 10 episodes and has become a major success for the streaming platform, earning widespread praise from both critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the popular film and television review site, it holds a 86% “fresh” critics’ rating.

All about Samuel L. Jackson's role in Tulsa King season 3 episode 8

In the penultimate episode of Tulsa King, a new threat emerges with the arrival of Samuel L. Jackson’s long-anticipated character, Russell Lee Washington Jr. After carrying out a shocking contract killing in a Newark hotel, Russell is called in by “Quiet Ray” Renzatti for one final assignment: the assassination of Dwight Manfredi.

However, when Russell confronts Dwight at Bred-2-Buck, he reveals he has no intention of carryoing out the hit, choosing instead to warn him out of loyalty for a decades-old life debt. Still, danger looms as Ray sends additional enforcers to Tulsa, prompting Mitch’s contact at a nearby motel to alert the team about suspicious newcomers.

Although Russell briefly appears ready to obey Ray when he later visits Dwight’s home, he ultimately spares him again. The two then team up and visit the motel, where they deal with Ray’s men, resulting in police flooding the scene while Ray’s associate Vince observes from afar.

All about the upcoming series Nola King



Paramount+ has officially confirmed, aspinoff starring Samuel L. Jackson, prior to his debut in season 3 of the flagship series. As confirmed by the network, the new show will follow Russell Lee Washington Jr., who befriended Dwight Manfredi during a decade in federal prison and is later sent by the Renzetti crime family to kill him.

Inspired by Dwight’s transformation in Tulsa, Russell returns to New Orleans after 40 years to rebuild ties with his family and seize control of the city, provoking both his old New York bosses and long-standing local enemies. The series is scheduled to start filming early in 2026.

In an interview with Variety, Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone said,

“Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise,” and “I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partners to bring it to life.”

Although Dave Erickson was initially announced as showrunner, he is no longer involved. Paramount leadership is excited about Jackson’s global appeal and the expansion of the Tulsa King universe. The project adds to Jackson’s growing list of television roles, including in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Secret Invasion, and Fight Night.

