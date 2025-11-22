Where was Train Dreams filmed? All filming locations revealed

A scene from Train Dreams (Image via Netflix)

Train Dreams, the 2025 drama directed by Clint Bentley is streaming on Netflix from November 21, 2025. Co-written by Clint and Greg Kwedar, the movie stars Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon and William H. Macy.

Adapted from Denis Johnson’s 2011 novella, the narrative follows Robert Grainier, a quiet and hardworking laborer in the early 1900s American Northwest. His life is shaped by the harsh realities of frontier existence. As a result of societal evils at the time Grainier participates in an attempted lynching of a Chinese immigrant accused of theft. Later, he becomes ashamed of his behavior and is constantly haunted by the memory.

He moves on and builds a modest life with his wife, Gladys and their young daughter. Tragedy strikes when a massive wildfire sweeps through the valley, destroying his home and killing his family. Left all alone, Grainier struggles with coming to terms with his loss. Nevertheless, he continues his work on the railway expansion project.



As he navigates isolation, shifting landscapes and eerie encounters that blend myth with memory, Grainier’s story becomes a reflection on survival, grief and the passage of time. The film captures his journey through a world where modernization collides with wilderness, highlighting the fragility of human life against the vastness of the natural world.

Exploring the filming location of Train Dreams

King County, Washington

Screenplay co-writers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar transformed Denis Johnson's novella, TRAIN DREAMS, into a film that is hailed as a "staggering work of art."



Now playing in select theaters and on Netflix November 21. pic.twitter.com/r7MF5qcunQ — TRAIN DREAMS (@traindreamsfilm) November 17, 2025

Many key scenes for Train Dreams were filmed throughout King County, particularly in Snoqualmie. The production shot several railroad sequences with assistance from the Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie Police, Snoqualmie Inn, PSE and the Snoqualmie Tribe. In addition to the city’s forested areas, filming also took place around Snoqualmie Falls and the Snoqualmie Valley in May 2024. Reports indicate that major scenes were captured in Seattle as well with nearby North Bend also appearing in the Joel Edgerton–led film.

Spokane, Washington

Spokane often called the Lilac City was another major filming site for Train Dreams. Production supervisor Marc Dahlstrom noted that shooting in Spokane brought added authenticity to the story. Still photographer Daniel Schaefer also highlighted the city’s advantages telling KHQ that Spokane offers a rare combination of being small and easy to access while still providing remarkable location variety and a highly skilled local crew making it an ideal market for filmmakers.

Seattle, Washington

Some portions of the film were filmed in Seattle, Washington’s largest city. Although the story mainly unfolds in rural settings, Seattle was likely chosen for certain interior sequences or controlled studio-style shots.

Chewelah, Washington





Chewelah, a small town in northeast Washington, also served as a filming location. Its calm streets and rural scenery fit well with the film’s historical atmosphere.

North Bend and Snoqualmie, Washington





These towns sit close to stunning forests and mountain landscapes. Snoqualmie famous for its picturesque waterfalls and historic railway lines, likely provided striking natural settings for the film’s outdoor moments.

Metaline Falls, Colville, and Tekoa, Washington

The production was also shot in Metaline Falls, Colville and Tekoa, three historic small towns. Their authentic, rugged settings helped convey the isolated and tough conditions of early American life portrayed in the film.

Where to watch Train Dreams

Train Dreams is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix. The platform offers multiple subscription tiers:

Standard with Ads — $7.99/month

Standard (no ads) — $17.99/month

Premium (4K + HDR) — $24.99/month

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.