RHOA's Porsha Williams no longer facing accusations of physical altercation with Delta passenger, attorney reports

Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has now been relieved of the accusations that claimed she physically assaulted a co-passenger on a Delta Airlines flight.

In an official statement to PEOPLE on Friday, November 21, 2025, Porsha’s attorney Joe Habachy revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office concluded that “no crime has been committed” by his client before adding that the FBI will discontinue “further investigative actions.”

The situation unfolded on Sunday, November 16, when the Bravo star was seen being escorted by law enforcement at the Atlanta airport.

According to accounts shared earlier by both Porsha and the passenger involved in the dispute, their altercation happened over the volume at which Porsha was watching Instagram videos before their flight took off.

White Porsha claimed that their argument was entirely verbal, the other passenger, 70, claimed Porsha “had her hands” in her face to the point where she felt like she was “going to be physically attacked.”

However, on November 21, Porsha’s lawyer shared that the Bravo star was no longer facing any accusations, blaming the “irate and unhinged passenger” for clashing with her without any provocation.

Joe Habachy says The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame Porsha Williams is owed an apology for the incident







While speaking with PEOPLE, Habachy stated that Porsha exited the plane because she was “verbally assaulted” by the accused, described as “irate and unhinged.”

He added that the U.S. Attorney’s Office declared that Porsha had not committed any crime and that the case did not need further FBI investigation.

Habachy noted that although his client was pleased with the outcome, he, as well as Porsha, knew the matter would not result in any criminal charges, as they knew “there was never a physical encounter.”

Moreover, he stated that the allegations made by the 70-year-old female passenger were “blatantly false from the beginning.”

While Porsha was relieved of the accusations, she had to face the tension that came with being put in the spotlight by the press following the incident.

Habachy called out the media outlets for bashing his client with “false allegations” and “headlines that were downright defamatory.”



“At a minimum, Ms. Williams is owed apologies by this passenger and by every publication that furthered the unsubstantiated storyline at Ms. Williams’ expense,” he told PEOPLE.



That said, he further mentioned that Porsha expressed her gratitude to all those co-passengers who stepped up and shared their versions of the incident, helping law enforcement to resolve the case as soon as possible.

Inside what the 70-year-old passenger and other eye-witnesses said about the incident

Two days before Porsha was cleared, authorities released bodycam footage in which both Porsha and the passenger involved in the matter shared their accounts.

According to the passenger involved, Porsha had been playing videos on “full blast.” She added that the star provoked her by asking her if she enjoyed listening to that.



“The next thing you know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye I thought I was going to be physically attacked. She had her hands in my face, screaming, calling me crazy,” she said.



She also claimed that Porsha slapped the phone from her hand when she started recording for safety reasons. Porsha’s behavior made her feel threatened, as she worried she was going to be “killed.”

However, two eyewitnesses countered her claims, as they reported that the lady abused Porsha and was doing “things that were completely chaotic” to her.

They added that while Porsha pointed her finger at her, the argument was purely verbal.

Stay tuned for more updates.