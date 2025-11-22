What role did Adhir Kalyan play on 9-1-1: Nashville? Everything to know about his character

Adhir Kalyan played Stuart Pearson on 9-1-1: Nashville [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © Instagram/Adhir Kalyan]

The ABC procedural drama, 9-1-1: Nashville, presents various perilous situations that bring out the courage in the first responders in the Nashville area of Tennessee. The show sees firefighters, paramedics and cops getting together to save lives. As per the demands of the plot, the series has guest actors to play specific roles.

As such, 9-1-1: Nashville episode 2 saw Adhir Kalyan playing Stuart Pearson, a tornado victim saved by Ryan and Roxie. Incidentally, the series, which is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 franchise, premiered on October 9, 2025. At the centre is the 113 Nashville Firehouse run by Captain Donald Hart, AKA Don.

The plot revolves around Don’s wife, Blythe and his former girlfriend, Dixie, and both their sons. While Don’s son from his marriage, Ryan, has been part of his team for a long time, his son from his extramarital fling, Blue, joins the firehouse. The tension from the relationships remains in the backdrop as the first responders continue with their duties.

9-1-1: Nashville: Adhir Kalyan’s character, Stuart

As mentioned before, Adhir Kalyan portrayed the role of Stuart Pearson on 9-1-1: Nashville episode 2, aired on October 16, 2025. Titled Hell and High Water, the 113 Firehouse responders acted fast to rescue lives on the path of a tornado. While most residents of Nashville were seen looking out to go to safety, heartbroken Stuart Pearson did not take heed of the oncoming danger.

As the storyline showed, Stuart, played by Adhir Kalyan, was forlorn after his fiancée called off their wedding. Since he had made prior plans, including booking his honeymoon suite, Stuart arrived at his booked suite alone. A crestfallen Stuart was seen complaining about his disagreements with his fiancée to the receptionist of the hotel. Despite the receptionist's warning him about the bad weather, Stuart went off on a scooter.

His attention was captured by many loving couples he saw while riding. He responded, and he started texting messages to his fiancée, Leila. As such, he failed to notice the tornado coming toward him and got sucked into it. The tornado landed him on top of the water tower. Soon, 9-1-1: Nashville viewers saw the 113-team arriving to rescue him.

The team realized that Adhir Stuart was impaled by a railing on the tower and the tower top was too high to reach with a ladder. As such, Blue jumpstarted the crane, and Ryan and Roxie were lifted up to reach Stuart. With a lightning storm coming in fast, the responder duo had to move quickly. While Roxie held Stuart in prayer, Ryan worked to cut the victim free of the metal bindings.

As they rescued Stuart, a bolt came loose and the tower collapsed. While no one was hurt during the rescue operation, the lightning bypassed Stuart, Ryan and Roxie and hit Don at the base of the tower. The 9-1-1: Nashville storyline moved on to keeping Don alive in the following episodes.

A glimpse at Adhir Kalyan’s career

South African-Indian actor Adhir Kalyan is the son of a member of Parliament, Sandy Kalyan of the Democratic Alliance. He started his acting career with stage productions in South Africa before moving to London. His career saw him represent various production houses from the BBC and CBS to CW and Fox.

Some of Adhir’s noteworthy titles include United States of AI, Second Chance, Rules of Engagement, Aliens in America, Nip/Tuck, A Nice Girl Like You, Youth in Revolt, Fired Up!, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, High School, Broken Promises 5 & 6, and many more.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Nashville airs on ABC every Thursday and will resume in January 2026 after its winter hiatus.