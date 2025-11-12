9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

9-1-1 Nashville airs on ABC (Image via Instagram/@911nashville)

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6, titled “Good Southern Manors,” is set to air on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The upcoming installment continues to balance high-stakes rescue missions with the ongoing Hart family drama that has taken center stage this season.

In the new episode, Captain Don Hart and the Station 113 team respond to a massive fire at a private estate, leading to a tense confrontation between Don and his father-in-law. Meanwhile, Blythe’s father makes his disapproval of Blue clear, intensifying the family’s strained dynamics.

The firefighters must also face new challenges on the job, testing their unity and professionalism. “Good Southern Manors” promises another emotionally charged mix of action, conflict, and personal revelations in Nashville’s ever-dramatic firefighting world.

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6 airs on Thursday

The next episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, titled “Good Southern Manors,” will air on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT on ABC. The episode will continue exploring the personal and professional lives of Nashville’s first responders as they tackle emergencies across the city.

Where to watch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6 will be available to watch on ABC and stream later on Hulu. ABC offers live broadcasts of the series as part of its primetime lineup. For those who prefer streaming, Hulu offers next-day access to all new episodes, along with previous ones, making it easy to stay up to date. Hulu also offers a 30-day free trial for new users, after which a subscription is required to continue watching the show and other ABC dramas.

What to expect from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6

In 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6, the drama within the Hart family intensifies. Don and the Station 113 crew respond to a large fire at a private estate. The situation quickly turns tense when Don realizes the property belongs to his father-in-law.

The fire grows out of control due to a lack of water. Meanwhile, Blythe arranges a meeting between her father and Don, hoping to ease tensions. However, things only get worse. Her father makes it clear he wants Blue out of the department, blaming him for past scandals.

Don refuses to let anyone insult his son. This leads to a heated confrontation. As personal issues threaten to spill into the job, the 113 team must stay focused to contain the blaze and protect lives.

A brief recap of episode 5 before 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6 arrives

In 9-1-1: Nashville, season 1 episode 5, the focus remains on Blue and his complicated relationship with the Hart family. The episode picks up after the fire chief’s ultimatum that Blue must pass his firefighter exam to remain at Station 113.

Struggling with anger after learning that Don knew about him all along, Blue fails his physical test in front of the team and storms off. His resentment toward Don and Blythe deepens. Ryan feels increasingly sidelined by his father’s favoritism. Their tension reveals the cracks in the family’s dynamic.

Meanwhile, Blythe investigates Blue’s criminal record. He discovers that Blue's past offenses were driven by selfless motives. Later, Blue risks his life to stop a drunk driver from hitting a group of children. He proves his bravery and commitment to doing good despite his mistakes.

The episode also shifts focus to Roxie and Taylor. It offers insight into Roxie’s past. They respond to a case involving a teenage drowning victim who turns out to be under the influence of opioids. Roxie becomes emotionally invested in the case.

The girl is left in a coma. This pushes Roxie to fund her recovery using her own savings. Roxie later opens up about being a troubled teen who ran away before reconciling with her parents. This is why she forms a deeper emotional connection to her patient.

By the end, Blue’s storyline takes a dramatic turn. Roxie’s compassion shines through her actions. While the episode revisits familiar Hart family themes, it also gives other Station 113 members room to develop.

Catch 9-1-1: Nashville on ABC on Thursdays.