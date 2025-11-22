Is The Age of Disclosure another Alien movie? Details examined as Dan Farah drops the much-anticipated UAP film

A scene from The Age of Disclosure (Image via X/@The Age of Disclosure)

The Age of Disclosure, written, produced and directed by Dan Farah, is a documentary film that explores the popular conspiracy theories about the existence of extraterrestrial life. It claims to unravel an eighty-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life with the help of interviews and testimonials of former U.S. government, military and intelligence officials.

After premiering at SXSW on March 9, 2025, the film received a limited theatrical release and a wider streaming release on November 21, 2025. While the project elevates the issue on a global scale and insists that superpower nations like the United States, Russia and China are in a race to reverse-engineer alien technology, it does not turn itself into a staple of the science fiction feature film.

Unlike movies such as the Alien franchise, the Independence Day films, Arrival and so on. The Age of Disclosure refrains from constructing a fictional narrative of humans connecting with beings from outer space. Rather, it spends the runtime investigating alleged alien presence on earth through interviews and circumstantial “evidences.”

Exploring the plot of The Age of Disclosure

The Age of Disclosure delves into what its creators argue is an eighty-year effort by major nations to hide evidence of non-human intelligence. The film compiles accounts from 34 figures associated with U.S. defense, intelligence and government roles, each addressing decades of secrecy involving unidentified aerial phenomena and alleged recovered materials.

It also emphasizes claims that world powers such as the United States, China and Russia are covertly competing to analyze and possibly recreate advanced crafts believed to originate beyond Earth. Central to the narrative is Luis “Lue” Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force who maintains that withholding information about these phenomena represents not just a scientific concern but a profound strategic and political issue of our time.

Using interviews, archival content, and expert commentary, the documentary provides a broad examination of how classified programs, global rivalry and new revelations are driving a transformative discussion about humanity’s role in the cosmos.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Dan Farah stated, “I went to great lengths to make this documentary in secret over the last two-and-a-half years … there are these fundamental facts — like that we’re not alone in the universe — that everyone feels like the public has the right to know, and it’s also in our best interest to make known so that there’s no longer this antiquated, unjust stigma that is making our country fall behind in how seriously this topic is taken.”

Where to stream The Age of Disclosure

Apart from select theaters in the United States, The Age of Disclosure is available for digital streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Video On Demand (VOD) format from November 21, 2025.

Viewers first need a subscription to Prime Video, which costs $8.99/month for access to the platform’s content. They also have the option to choose the Amazon Prime membership, which gives them access to additional services at $14.99/month or $139/year. The documentary can then be rented or bought on Prime Video: rental is listed at $19.99, while the purchase price is $24.99.

