9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

9-1-1 Nashville airs on ABC (Image via Instagram/@911nashville)

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5, "Lost Children," airs Thursday, November 6, 2025. This episode will be emotionally heavy for viewers. Blue is highly affected after finding out both his parents lied to him, pushing him to a very dangerous breaking point.

The 113 crew then goes through various crises. With Roxy and Taylor taking center stage, the hour promises to blend personal turmoil with fast-paced rescue operations.

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5 airs on Thursday

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5, titled "Lost Children," airs on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ABC. The upcoming episode continues to build on the emotional and dramatic momentum from the previous installments, focusing on Blue’s internal struggles and the station’s newest high-stakes emergencies.

Where to watch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5

Viewers can tune in to 9-1-1: Nashville episode 5 live on ABC through cable or digital TV providers. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Hulu shortly after its network broadcast.

Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial and hosts a wide selection of shows from major networks, including ABC, NBC, and FOX. This means fans can easily catch up on earlier episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville or revisit other 9-1-1 franchise favorites on the platform.

What to expect from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5

Episode 5 will delve deeper into Blue's emotional turmoil as he has to face both his parents for lying to him. Unable to process his pain, Blue makes a drastic choice that could have tragic consequences. This also puts the 113 team into a personal and professional crisis.

While the consequences of Don and Dixie's actions catch up with them, Roxy and Taylor take center stage in a brand new emergency. It focuses on an unconscious woman and the disappearance of two children.

These parallel storylines showcase the human and heroic sides of Station 113.

A brief recap of episode 4 before 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 5 arrives

In 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4, titled “Bad Case of the Blues,” Blue becomes a viral sensation after a daring rescue at a waterpark. When a slide collapses during a senior skip day, he climbs the damaged structure to save a lifeguard, earning the nickname “#HotTarzan.” The video reaches Chief Foster, who realizes he’s never met Blue. Don admits Blue is his son and convinces Foster to let him stay — but only if he masters the full academy curriculum in one week.

Meanwhile, Blythe hires a private investigator to look into Blue’s mother, Dixie. She learns Dixie has a history of manipulation and violence. The PI also uncovers Blue’s sealed juvenile record for grand larceny by extortion. Blythe later asks her sister-in-law, Cammie, to find out more using old 9-1-1 calls. Cammie gets to know that Blue tried to extort money from a reckless driver to pay for his injured friend’s medical bills. It proves he acted out of loyalty, not greed.

Don and the 113 continue Blue’s training, though his confidence falters after a difficult rescue. Blythe encourages Don to connect with his son emotionally. Don reassures Blue that he’s proud of him and invites him to brunch with the family. Blue impresses the team again by detecting a chemical leak during a call at a sorority house.

At brunch, everything seems calm until Blue wanders into Don’s study. He finds the “Blue book,” filled with photos Don received from Dixie over the years, and realizes his father knew about him all along. The revelation shocks him. When he returns to the table, he hides his anger behind a smile. He joins the family toast — “To family” — while the camera lingers on his expression, hinting that trouble is coming.

Catch 9-1-1: Nashville on ABC on Thursdays.