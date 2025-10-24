What role does Hunter McVey play on 9-1-1: Nashville? Character details explored

Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings (Image via Instagram/ @hunter_mcvey)

On ABC'S 9-1-1: Nashville, Hunter McVey portrays the character of Blue Bennings. The character was dramatically unveiled in the pilot episode when he stumbled upon a rescue scene. He’s the catalyst for the series' central family drama.

Being the secret son of Captain Don Hart from an earlier relationship with country singer Dixie Bennings. Blue's unexpected arrival and subsequent job at the 113 firehouse have forced Nashville’s golden-boy fire family to confront long-buried secrets, immediately shaking up the power structure.

Here’s everything to know about Hunter McVey's character on 9-1-1: Nashville



Blue Bennings is a fictional character on 9-1-1: Nashville and is arguably the most disruptive character to arrive in the 9-1-1 franchise.

His initial career path couldn't be further from the heroic world of first responders; Blue was earning a living as a male stripper.

This unconventional start is key to his introduction: he’s on the clock, dressed in a playful firefighter uniform, when a major incident occurs right outside the club.

Acting purely on instinct, the "haunted bad boy" drops his act and rushes to aid the injured, displaying a raw, untrained, yet effective ability to save lives, an ability, as it turns out, that’s quite literally in his blood.

This dramatic impromptu rescue is what brings him face-to-face with the man who would hire him, Fire Captain Don Hart, his biological father. The shock is immediate for everyone, especially Don's current son and Blue's half-brother, Ryan Hart.

Further on 9-1-1: Nashville, Don offers Blue a job at the 113 firehouse, immediately bringing him into the family fold. Despite the clear lack of official training, a move that breeds intense friction with Ryan.

But Blue's story is complicated further by his mother, Dixie Bennings. On 9-1-1: Nashville, Dixie is portrayed as a woman who feels she was cheated out of the wealth and status that Don’s current wife, Blythe Hart.

She encourages Blue to connect with Don not just for a relationship, but as part of a subtle, potentially nefarious plan to infiltrate the Hart family and claim what she believes she deserves.

In the current scenario of 9-1-1: Nashville, Blue has found himself straddling two worlds: his new, meaningful career and family.

On the other hand, the complicated, manipulative dynamic with his mother.

His storyline for the season revolves around navigating this high-stakes family drama while proving himself as a genuine, dedicated firefighter.

About Hunter McVey

Hunter McVey is not a traditional Hollywood actor, but rather a successful social media personality and fitness influencer. Hunter was born on April 14, 1999, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Best known for his modeling work and robust online presence. 9-1-1: Nashville is his very first series-regular role, an impressive feat for a debut performance.

His casting as Blue was a deliberate choice by the showrunners, blending a fresh face with the existing established cast. 9-1-1: Nashville is Hunter’s first TV show.

Hunter started his social media journey around 2020-21, and has more than 500k followers on Instagram. Apart from acting and social media, McVey enjoys playing Golf.

