Love Island Australia's Gabby quits the show after failing to form deep connections

Love Island Australia’s latest episode saw Gabby reveal her shocking decision to quit the show, after she realized that she had no real connections in the villa.

She was the first bombshell to join the islanders, and the first to quit the dating series, after failing to find her footing ever since her past flame Jotham left her for Jaide after Hotel Amor.

Although she coupled up with Dylan after Hotel Amor, she admitted that she regretted the decision, since Dylan, too, pursued a connection with bombshell Kodi, leaving Gabby blindsided.

Gabby was then recoupled with Josh, however, their brief stint was enough to let Gabby act on her feelings, as she volunteered to leave the island.

She began contemplating exiting the show ever since Mick said that she deserved to be booted off the show next since she did not have a genuine connection with anyone inside the villa.

The Love Island Australia star broke down in tears, as she contemplated leaving for good.

She ultimately had her chance in the latest episode, where she announced her exit when the decision to eliminate a couple was left in the hands of the islanders.

What did Love Island Australia star Gabby say in her exit speech?







It all happened when the couples sat around the firepit, and a text message asked them to vote for the couple they thought has the least chance of continuing their connection outside the villa.

Before the islanders could react to the announcement, Gabby sought their attention, saying she had a few words to say.



“I think that f**k the vote, you know, let’s cut the bull****. I keep it real around here. I think that you five deserve to go to the finale, all of you equally,” she said.



Gabby then thanked Josh for picking her, saying she was “flattered.”

Although she noted that they had a “good time” getting to know each other and connect, she recalled having a realization that she could not reciprocate his feelings or give him what he “deserved.”

Gabby then moved on to Dylan, expressing her gratitude to him for the time they spent together. However, she requested that he made the “f**king bed for Kody every day.”

The Love Island Australia star also had a message for Jotham, as she said:



“Jotham, you’re obviously like the biggest part of my journey in here. I did have like super genuine feelings for you and at one point, I was genuinely falling for you.”



She continued:



“I think that I’ve reflected on my journey and I think, yeah, my Love Island experience definitely came to an end when you walked through the doors after Hotel Amor, and it’s been a f**king struggle since then.”



That said, the Love Island Australia wished the best to her castmates, and announced that she would be leaving since she did not have a connection in the villa.

Later in the episode, Gabby reflected on her decision, calling it the right one. She also looked back on her journey in the villa, admitting that it allowed her to discover that she was a “confident girl” and a “baddie” who also got sad sometimes.

For her final words to her fellow islanders, she hoped they would love each other “to bits” and make the most of “this crazy summer.”

Stay tuned for more updates.