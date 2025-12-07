"I'm glad I waited" – Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk reflects on meeting husband Joshua Gross after Season 1 filming

Sophie Monk attends the 2020 ARIA Awards at The Star on November 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia (Image via Getty)

Sophie Monk addressed how she met her husband, Joshua Gross, shortly after completing Season 1 filming of Love Island Australia.

In explaining the timeline, she referenced the period following production and described their eventual relationship. As she stated to 9Entertainment,

"I've never been so happy. I don't know what it was but I'm glad I waited. You can settle, whatever, but I waited for exactly what I wanted."

Monk linked this to meeting Gross after her return flight from the series, which became the starting point of their long-term partnership.

Meeting after Love Island Australia Season 1 and the start of Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross’s relationship

Monk confirmed to 9Entertainment that she and Gross first met in August 2018 while seated next to each other in business class on a flight home after Season 1 filming.

She explained that they met when she was coming home from Love Island, noting that he has been "a part of this whole thing" since that time.

She also specified that their relationship had lasted "seven years" at the time of the interview, reflecting on the continuity of their partnership since meeting shortly after Season 1 filming.

The pair shared a mid-flight kiss after meeting on the plane, an encounter Monk has referenced in multiple interviews, including comments released through 9Entertainment, which marked the beginning of their ongoing relationship.

Monk noted that she expressed her feelings early, indicating that she said "I love you" first within one week of meeting, establishing a clear early commitment in their relationship.

Gross has accompanied her to Spain each year during filming, supporting her hosting duties and personal needs on set, with Monk confirming that "her husband does come to Spain" regularly to assist and be present during production.

Engagement, marriage, and public announcements

Two and a half years after meeting, Gross proposed, having designed a ring with Australian jeweller Luke Rose.

Monk announced the engagement on Instagram, noting first to her followers that she was "engaged". She also mentioned that Joshua Gross designed a very personal ring with her preferred Australian jeweller.

The couple later eloped in a private ceremony at their New South Wales home in March 2022. Monk shared publicly that she now had a "hubby".

She explained that the elopement took place at home and reflected on how they first met on a plane, describing it as the "best flight of my life". Monk also referenced their personal relationship dynamic, calling Gross her "best friend in the world".

More than two years after their wedding, Monk and Gross completed their honeymoon with a trip to Thailand. Gross marked the start of the holiday on social media, saying it was the "honeymoon".

Gross’s behind-the-scenes role on Love Island Australia

Although Gross does not appear on camera during Love Island Australia production, Monk has described his ongoing involvement in practical support roles.

She stated to 9Entertainment that Gross attends shoots in Spain and assists her regularly. Monk explained that he has "been a part of this whole thing" in reference to his consistent presence during filming years.

She also described his behind-the-scenes contributions, noting that Gross is the one responsible for the "fake tanning" process.

When not filming, the couple maintains consistent routines together. Monk described their typical off-camera schedule, saying they enjoy activities such as "going to restaurants and the beach and a bit of shopping as well."

These remarks were shared through 9Entertainment in connection with her hosting responsibilities and personal life balance.

