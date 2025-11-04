Mel Gibson's violent Christmas comedy, Fatman returning to the streaming platform soon

Mel Gibson in Fatman

It's finally fall time, which means it's time to relax and watch some Christmas movies!

Typically, people think of Christmas films as having sentimental, fairytale-like endings, love, and warmth, but Mel Gibson planned to give the audience a different kind of Christmas. Mel Gibson's Fatman, with plenty of action in between, managed to be both a wild comedy and a memorable classic, which are the two categories into which Christmas films typically fall. The action-comedy from 2020, which makes Santa Claus a seasoned, tired antihero, is officially making a comeback to Paramount+ in time for the holidays.

Fatman- Plotline and cast



This film garnered a huge audience after its theatrical as well as digital release back in 2020.

Fatman is directed by the Nelms Brothers, Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, who are well known for making character-driven movies with dark comedic storylines. Mel Gibson plays Chris Cringle, “the Santa”, Walton Goggins plays Jonathan Miller, “the hitman”, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Ruth, Santa's devoted wife.

The story revolves around a wealthy kid who gets a special gift from Santa, coal for Christmas. In angst, he hires a professional hitman to kill Santa Claus. What happens next is bizarre!

The juvenile tantrum turns into a violent yet funny dark action chase here. Santa is seen fighting for his life.

The official synopsis of the film states-

"To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. ‘Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving."



Fatman - How, Where & When To Watch

This holiday season, Fatman is returning to streaming platforms like Hulu. The movie is expected to be released in early December. Fatman is a part of Hulu’s Christmas lineup this year. For the viewers who prefer to watch the movie on demand, they can access the movie digitally by renting or purchasing it on Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

With Fatman returning to streaming platforms, Gibson has been having quite a year with his upcoming movies and has been busy with shoots. His upcoming projects include the sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” and The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One and Part Two, which are scheduled for release on March 26, 2027, and May 6, 2027, respectively. The movies are under wraps as the shooting is still ongoing. The cast includes Jaakko Ohtonen, Rupert Everett, and Kasia Smutniak, following the recent departure of original lead Jim Caviezel. As per the rumours that are circulating, Gibson is making a comeback behind the camera with Lethal Weapon 5.

Stay tuned for further updates!

