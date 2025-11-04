Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 4, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode, airing on November 4, 2025, Tuesday, featured a thrilling round of competition with a diverse set of contestants. As usual, the show provided viewers with an exciting mix of categories, ranging from history to literature. With each round, the stakes grew higher as the contestants battled for the chance to win the coveted title and cash prize.

The clue was: "Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life, says this man." The correct response to this clue was, "Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?" This iconic line from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol highlights Scrooge's plea to change his ways and save his future from a grim, lonely end.

It's a quite well-known fact that people all over the world love the American quiz show Jeopardy!, which keeps testing contestants' sharp wit and wide range of knowledge. As always, it tests how quickly and well players can think, while also keeping viewers interested with exciting intellectual competition.

Exploring Jeopardy! episode on November 4, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

Contestants faced an exciting variety of categories on Jeopardy! tonight. They had to test their general knowledge and quick recall on various topics. As usual, response speed was crucial, with some contestants succeeding and others struggling with harder clues.

Double Jeopardy Round

In Double Jeopardy!, the stakes were higher. Competition increased as questions got harder. Some players bet strategically on daily doubles to catch up, while others tried to maintain their lead. As the game reached its peak, every second mattered.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! question tonight, under the category of Literary Characters.

Contestants were asked to identify the character who said the line,

"Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life."

The correct answer, “Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?”

The response recalls Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, where Scrooge seeks redemption for his selfishness. These words express Scrooge's desire to change his fate and avoid a lonely, regrettable death.

Know more about Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestant profiles

Joyelle McSweeney

The Indiana poet and professor Joyelle McSweeney enters the game as tonight's returning champion. After winning $17,700, she entered the episode. Harvard and Oxford graduate McSweeney is a famous literary critic and writer. She plays Jeopardy! with precision and thought. She had tough competition tonight, but her knowledge and strategic betting made her strong.

Joseph Evans

Joseph Evans, a Beltsville, Maryland middle school history teacher, played Jeopardy! calmly. Evans, a world studies teacher, was smart in history and humanities. Though the final Jeopardy! clue was difficult, his quiet confidence and years of teaching experience helped him solve complex clues.

Aaron Himl

Aaron Himl, a Long Island stay-at-home dad, brought a unique film production and finance background to the game. Himl's creativity and strategy were evident throughout the rounds. Despite his good performance, he faced tough competition. He was persistent and had experience on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, lending to his impressive resume.

While Jeopardy! fans eagerly await the results, tonight's game was a battle of wits. Each contestant did well, and the final Jeopardy! question was a bit difficult to crack. The Christmas Ghosts visit miserly Scrooge. Despite the possibility of dying alone and unloved, he begs for change in the final encounter.

The final Literary Characters clue on tonight's Jeopardy! challenged even the smartest contestants. Watchers must wait to see who wins as the game progresses. The suspense continues as Joyelle McSweeney defends her title, Joseph Evans dominates, and Aaron Himl shines.

Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

