Physical: Asia episode 5 and 6 recap: Two teams face elimination as a shocking substitution shake up the competition

Physical: Asia episodes 5 and 6 continued the competition with six remaining teams, focusing on elimination and the Team Rep Match.

Episode 5 featured the Death Match between the Philippines and Thailand, followed by Japan versus Indonesia, resulting in the elimination of Thailand and Indonesia.

Team Philippines also announced a substitution, as Manny Pacquiao left due to commitments in the Philippines and was replaced by CrossFit athlete Justin Hernandez.

Episode 6 covered Group A of the Team Rep Match, including Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines, concluding with the Sack Toss round to determine the next team’s standing in the competition.

Episode 5 and 6 highlights of Physical: Asia

Death Match Eliminations

Episode 5 opened with the Death Match between the Philippines and Thailand. Contestants competed in multiple rounds to hold onto a ball and place it in the opponent’s box.

Thailand lost in the final round, resulting in their elimination. The following Death Match featured Japan versus Indonesia. Rounds included one-on-one matches and group rounds with increasing team sizes.

Japan won the first round when judoka Soichi Hashimoto scored against Indonesian swimmer Glenn Victor Sutanto.

Later rounds included three Indonesian players supporting one team member while Japan attempted to secure the ball.

In the final round, Yushin defeated Jeremiah, resulting in Indonesia’s elimination. Both matches involved physical endurance, teamwork, and point accumulation to determine the winning teams and eliminate the losing teams.

Team substitution and group formation

At the conclusion of episode 5, Team Philippines announced the exit of Manny Pacquiao, who returned home due to other commitments. He was replaced by CrossFit athlete Justin Hernandez.

For the Team Rep Match, the six remaining teams were split into two groups. Group A included Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines, while Group B consisted of Mongolia, Turkey, and Japan.

Each match within the Team Rep Match included four rounds: pillar vaulting, stone endurance, hanging, and sack toss. Points were assigned based on performance, and teams with the lowest total after the four rounds faced potential elimination.

The format required each contestant to participate in a single round, while team strategy determined which players were assigned to specific challenges.

Group A duel in the Team Rep match

Episode 6 focused on Group A. Round 1, pillar vaulting, required contestants to race over hurdles to retrieve flags. Australia placed first, South Korea second, and the Philippines third.

Round 2, the stone endurance round, involved two contestants holding 135 kg totems each. Australia again placed first, South Korea second, and the Philippines third.

Round 3, the hanging round, required contestants to hold onto ropes or fabric for the longest time. Australia achieved first place with eight points, while South Korea and the Philippines tied at five points.

Round 4, the Sack Toss, involved throwing a weighted sack over a four-meter hurdle, with the weight increasing from 14 kg to 16 kg.

Contestants included Amotti, Justin Hernandez, and Eddie Williams. The episode ended before the outcome was fully revealed.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Physical: Asia eliminated Thailand and Indonesia and introduced a substitution for Team Philippines.

Group A matches concluded with Australia leading and South Korea and the Philippines tied, pending the final result of the Sack Toss.

The episodes maintained the structured point system and determined the teams’ positions for the next elimination.

Each round tested strength, endurance, coordination, and teamwork. The competition continued with two rounds, determining the standings and potential elimination in the ongoing Team Rep Match.

