What happened to the the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 players after the show? Details explored

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

After the first four episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, several eliminated contestants spoke to Netflix’s Tudum about their experiences following their exit. Players such as Mark, Viper, August, Raul, Jacob, and Austin discussed the moments that led to their eliminations and what came after leaving the game. While the competition remains ongoing, their reflections revealed how the intense environment, team strategies, and unexpected turns impacted them during and after filming. Each of the featured contestants shared updates on how they moved forward and what they took away from their time on the show. Updates on the eliminated Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 players

Player 100

Mark was eliminated in Episode 3 during the game of Catch. According to Tudum, his plan upon entering was to focus on building alliances and avoid thinking about the prize until reaching the top 30.

His exit followed a tense pre-game encounter where Ryan (Player 272) singled him out, which Mark described as difficult and reminiscent of earlier personal experiences.

Mark said the situation momentarily affected his focus, but clarified that he holds no negative feelings toward Ryan, emphasizing that they have since reconciled.

He noted the support from other players who checked on him after the incident. Describing the elimination itself, Mark recalled experiencing mixed emotions before accepting the outcome.

After leaving the show, he continued pursuing his work as an actor, writer, and creator, noting that the experience reminded him to stay true to himself in future endeavors.

Player 152

Viper was also eliminated in Episode 3 after the Catch challenge. As he told Tudum, his tall stature and energetic personality made it difficult for him to stay unnoticed.

During the game, Dalton (Player 390) initially refused to participate, which prolonged the round.

Viper said he took time to persuade Dalton to turn around and play, but both were ultimately eliminated after Dalton missed the catch.

After the competition, Viper shared that the experience taught him how to navigate high-pressure settings with focus.

He said that interacting with 455 other contestants helped him recognize the individuality of every participant.

Without access to phones or technology, Viper said he learned to rely on direct communication, which strengthened camaraderie inside the dorms.

Player 111

August’s elimination came in Episode 4 during the Mingle challenge. Tudum reported that he entered the competition holding advice from his late mother to remain genuine and not let greed influence his behavior.

Although he did not advance further, he stated that he valued having stayed true to his principles.

He added that the experience confirmed his ability to remain composed and fair even in tense circumstances.

August said the show reinforced his belief in perseverance and the importance of acting consistently with personal integrity.

Following his elimination, he focused on maintaining his goals and continuing the work he had pursued before the series.

Players 431 and 432

Twins Raul and Jacob competed together at the start of the season. Tudum reported that Raul volunteered during the opening game, The Count, to stop the timer closest to 12 minutes.

His team was eliminated, but he advanced as a sole survivor. Later, Raul became a target in an elimination vote and was sent home in Episode 4.

He said he found it difficult to leave, as he had grown attached to the competitive setting.

Jacob remained in the game until the same episode. He said that while leading early challenges initially earned respect, it later made him and Raul more visible targets.

After his brother’s departure, Jacob faced a disadvantage in Mingle when he was handcuffed to Austin (Player 153), resulting in his elimination.

Player 153

Austin was eliminated in Episode 4 during Mingle, following the same disadvantage as Jacob. Tudum reported that he believed he could have advanced further without being paired with another contestant.

Austin said his alliance with Marcus (Player 021) had positioned him well before the disadvantage occurred.

After leaving the show, Austin said he maintained contact with fellow players and valued the close connections formed during filming.

He stated that spending time with family after production helped him adjust to life outside the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.