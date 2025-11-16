Player 446: Rockford's Cindy Long reflects on her journey in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Image via Getty)

Rockford native Cindy Long, known to viewers as Player 446, is opening up about her brief but meaningful run on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.

Long, who was selected from more than 100,000 applicants worldwide, says she entered the Netflix competition looking for “my next adventure” — and walked away with memories and friendships she never expected.

Inside Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

The sequel to Squid Game: The Challenge returned with its intense setup, borrowed from the hit Korean series, where hundreds faced tricky challenges testing strength and smarts.

Filmed in London earlier this year, the new season once again recreated large-scale challenges designed to push players under pressure.

For Long, the decision to apply came after watching the first season and seeing contestants who reminded her of herself. She said,



“When I was watching season one of the challenge, I started to see people my age, my abilities, and they were out there having fun doing this thing. And I said, you know what? I think I can do this too. I was so stunned when they accepted me. Why would they even look at me to consider me?”



Her appearance on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 marks a rare moment of national spotlight for a Rockford contestant, and viewers quickly connected with her enthusiasm and humor throughout her short-lived gameplay.

How Player 446 started her journey

Long’s first task on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 placed her in a group-counting challenge requiring players to time 456 seconds — a nod to the franchise’s signature number.

Her team came within two seconds of the target. She shared,



“That meant two things for me. One, it meant I won the game. Two, it meant I get to spend a night in the dorm, and that was one of my prime goals.”



The dorm, a signature environment in Squid Game: The Challenge, is often where contestants form alliances and bonds.

For Long, earning access to the dorm after her first challenge was an emotional milestone.

But her run came to a halt in the second game, Pentathlon, when her team fell behind and was ultimately eliminated.

Reflecting on the moment, she said watching the episode brought back a wave of memories.



“Watching this now, seeing my friends on this, it does bring back a lot of nostalgia.”



What’s next for Player 446?

Despite the early elimination, Long says her time on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 was overwhelmingly positive. Long explained,



“The other players, though, were absolutely my family now. Of course, I would have liked to stay longer. I got to check off some boxes on my bucket list, and only 900 or some people in the world can say they were ever on Squid Game.”



Her comments echo a recurring theme within Squid Game: The Challenge, where many contestants walk in expecting intense competition, but leave remembering the friendships and support systems they built along the way.

On social media, former players from both seasons regularly emphasize that the emotional experience of the dorm — the bonding, the late-night conversations, the shared anxieties — becomes as significant as the games themselves.

Long’s reflections align closely with that sentiment. She acknowledged the disappointment of leaving early, but her pride in participating in one of Netflix’s biggest reality competitions remains clear.

Long hasn’t ruled out more adventures ahead. Her openness to testing fresh ideas - while grabbing a spot on the program - could inspire people to move beyond what feels safe.

Her path wasn't long, yet it slipped into the widening world of Squid Game: The Challenge - now stretching through many rounds, heaps of hopefuls, while fans keep tuning in, hooked on the moves, feelings, and the surprise twists each round brings.

For Long, the experience is one she’ll carry for years. “I wanted to find my next adventure,” she said — and she found it on one of the world’s most-watched competitive reality series.

Stay tuned for more updates.