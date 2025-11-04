Everything we know about Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 episode count and release schedule

Mai Whelan, Winner of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge returns for Season 2 with a confirmed nine-episode run and a three-week release window beginning November 4.

The show will again feature 456 contestants vying for the massive $4.56 million prize. According to Netflix, “the competition series returns with a three-week event, beginning Nov. 4 for Season 2."

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 — Release plan, episode count and what to expect







Netflix has confirmed the rollout of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 as an event-style premiere, beginning November 4, when episodes 1–4 will be available to stream.

Four more episodes (episodes 5–8) will arrive on November 11, and the season will conclude with episode 9 on November 18.

That schedule fixes the season’s episode count at nine episodes, and places the entire run inside a mid-November window designed to concentrate audience attention over two consecutive Tuesdays and a final midweek finish.

The season’s central mechanics are unchanged in headline terms: 456 players are competing again for the $4.56 million prize.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 brings an intentionally diverse international cast.

The applicant pool consists of one California hairstylist, one Arkansas waitress, one New Zealand graphic designer, one Japanese freestyle footballer, one English butcher, two NFL cheerleaders, one retired bomb technician and a stunt double with credits on big movies.

In a memorable reality-TV crossover, Hayley De Sola Pinto of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 is one of the competitors, which is also a source of the existing Bravo fanbase in the viewer mix.

The three-week release and nine-episode format of the show make this a considerably tightly contained event, rather than a full-season release.

Releasing the season in three chunks — four episodes, four episodes, then a single finale — gives viewers time to parse each block, react, and build conversation before the next batch appears.

It also concentrates social media chatter and appointment viewing around two big drop dates and a final payoff date.

From a production perspective, Season 2 promises new games and elevated spectacle while adhering to the central premise, a large, globally sourced cast facing elimination challenges for a single, life-changing prize.

The producers again framed the season as a return to the games with “new players, new games, [and] new rules,” and that marketing posture is reinforced by the varied contestant list and the event-style schedule.

Netflix positions Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 as an appointment series during a crowded fall content season.

The spaced-out drops allow for maintaining the weekly conversation and provide viewers with time to digest around half of the season before the second block, and then look forward to the finale the next week.

The specifics of the practical viewing are straightforward: streamers can watch the first episode block on November 4, the second block on November 11, and the season finale on November 18.

With a total of nine installments, the format is condensed, creating quick momentum and giving viewers a solid first chunk, a middle one to develop storylines and alliances, and a final one to determine the winner.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 cast list and promotional materials emphasize the show’s international mix and unusual career backgrounds, signaling that producers prioritized diverse personalities likely to drive interpersonal dynamics and strategy.

The inclusion of public figures from other reality franchises also suggests a bid to expand the series’ cultural footprint and cross-pollinate audiences.

Stay tuned for more updates.