General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 22 to 26, 2025

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 22–26, 2025, preview a tense holiday stretch in Port Charles. Legal battles, dangerous secrets, and emotional reunions collide with Christmas celebrations.

The fallout from multiple arrests sends shockwaves through the PCPD, while Willow Cain’s trial resumes and edges closer to a decisive outcome.

As court drama unfolds, several characters face interrogation, risky choices, and unexpected alliances that could alter their futures.

Meanwhile, Christmas brings both warmth and unease. Jason and Danny arrive with gifts, Tracy reflects on Monica’s absence, and family dynamics shift as Dante and Gio take tentative steps toward connection.

Elsewhere, Carly’s efforts to protect a fugitive create new risks. Anna remains trapped far from home, and Sidwell tightens his grip on Laura.

This raises concerns about Kevin’s safety. With no episode airing on Christmas Day, the week still promises lasting consequences beyond the holidays.

Monday, December 22, 2025: Christmas arrivals and renewed connections

The holiday season begins in Port Charles with Jason Morgan and Danny arriving with gifts, bringing moments of warmth amid ongoing tension. Curtis shares important information with Jordan, hinting at developments that could affect multiple storylines.

Ava and Nina find a way to reconcile after the recent strain, choosing cooperation over conflict. Tracy steps in to offer Cody some much-needed advice, continuing her steady presence during uncertain times.

Elsewhere, Emma opens up to Trina about something personal, adding an emotional layer to the day. Festive elements mix with unresolved issues as the week officially gets underway.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025: Willow’s trial resumes as pressure mounts

Court is back in session as Willow’s trial continues. The case moves forward with heightened tension and unanswered questions. At the same time, Chase receives troubling news that affects him personally and professionally.

Portia takes Ava into her confidence on a sensitive issue, while Tracy and Laura cross paths during a moment of reflection.

Alexis comes across new information that may influence her next steps. Legal stress and private conversations shape a day filled with uncertainty.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025: Risky choices and Christmas Eve emotions

Christmas Eve unfolds with both celebration and concern. Carly makes a risky move despite the holiday, staying involved in a dangerous situation. Sonny offers advice to Dante, reinforcing family ties during a complicated time.

Trina hopes to make things right, suggesting an effort toward emotional repair. Nina and Obrecht spend time together counting their blessings, marking Obrecht’s return to Port Charles.

While traditions are observed, the mood remains cautious as unresolved threats linger.

Thursday, December 25, 2025: Christmas Day preemption

There is no new episode of General Hospital on Christmas Day due to a network-wide preemption. The pause leaves ongoing storylines temporarily suspended, including Willow’s trial, Sidwell’s growing influence, and multiple family tensions.

Although the action stops on-screen, the stakes remain high, setting the stage for significant developments once the show returns after the holiday break.

Friday, December 26, 2025: Reflections, power plays, and difficult pleas

The week wraps up with emotional reflection and renewed conflict. Tracy takes time to remember Monica, highlighting the weight of loss during the holidays. Sidwell hosts a gathering that underscores his influence over others. Kevin expresses gratitude following his return home, though concerns remain.

Jordan makes an observation that could carry importance. Willow tries to change Drew’s mind, facing resistance as she fights for her future.

