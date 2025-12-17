What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for December 17, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The December 17, 2025 episode of General Hospital centers on rising tensions across Port Charles as Willow’s long-awaited trial officially begins. At the courthouse, opening statements lay out sharply opposing narratives, with the prosecution framing Willow as unstable and capable of violence, while the defense argues she is a convenient suspect in a rushed investigation. Family loyalties are tested as Nina clashes with Carly, Tracy prepares to protect Michael at any cost, and Drew stands firmly by Willow’s side.

Meanwhile, drama unfolds at the hospital. Britt’s secret communication with Rocco is exposed, prompting Lulu to intervene decisively to protect her son. Brad’s unexpected return to town unsettles Portia and leads to multiple confrontations, while his emotional reunion with Britt provides a rare moment of levity. Elsewhere, Portia makes a surprising change to her recovery plans, raising new questions about her future. As secrets surface and alliances shift, the episode sets the stage for major fallout both in and out of the courtroom.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on December 17, 2025

At General Hospital, Britt reads a text from Rocco updating her on his community service. Elizabeth immediately scolds Britt for being on her phone during work hours. Their usual tension resurfaces. Lucas arrives and gives Britt a copy of the letter of recommendation he sent to the medical board.

Britt reads it and is furious. She feels the letter praises her medical skills but paints her as emotionally cold. Lucas tells her she is a great doctor but a terrible human being. Hurt and annoyed, Britt snaps at him. Lucas storms off. Britt mutters that the letter will not matter if Agent Brennan follows through on their deal. She later texts Rocco to thank him for checking in.

Elizabeth later tells Lucas that the letter was a kind thing to do, even if Britt does not appreciate it. Lucas jokes that Elizabeth is just eager to stop supervising Britt. Britt eventually takes a break and finds a quiet spot in the hallway to continue texting Rocco.

Curtis visits Portia to take her home, as planned. Portia changes her mind. She says going to Curtis’s house may be too stressful for her and the baby. She decides returning to the Metro Court will be better. Curtis accepts her decision and tells her he is heading to Willow’s trial. Portia asks him to keep her informed. She worries that someone involved may be blamed unfairly.

Brad appears in Portia’s hospital room. He congratulates her and claims he missed his friends. Portia assumes he has spent all of Drew’s money. Brad hints that he still has stories to tell and could cause trouble. Isaiah walks in and orders Brad to leave.

After Brad exits, Portia warns Isaiah that Brad is dangerous and has a talent for uncovering secrets. If he discovers the truth about them, it could be disastrous. Isaiah changes the subject and revisits Portia’s discharge plans. When he learns she is not going home with Curtis, he suggests she stay at his cabin instead. Later, Elizabeth checks on Portia and discovers she has already checked out.

Lucas later runs into Brad near the elevators. He is shocked to see his ex-husband back in town. Brad says traveling has been exhausting and casually asks about Lucas’s personal life. Lucas reveals that he and his boyfriend, Marco, are now living together. Brad is disappointed but hides it. They part on relatively civil terms.

At Lulu’s house, Dante checks on Rocco. Lulu says Rocco seems in a better mood. Dante tells her that Gio reached out and agreed to a truce for Rocco’s sake. They discuss decorating the Christmas tree together as a family. Dante heads to the courthouse, where he is scheduled to testify. Lulu plans to attend as well, since she is covering the trial. After Dante leaves, Rocco’s tablet pings. Lulu sees messages between Rocco and Britt.

Lulu confronts Britt at the hospital. She angrily tells Britt to stay away from her son. Their argument escalates. Lulu says she is blocking Britt’s number from Rocco’s phone and promises this is only the beginning. Later, Britt tries to text Rocco again and realizes she has been blocked.

At Miller & Davis, Alexis reviews her opening statement. Kristina brings her tea to help her relax. Willow and Drew arrive, and Kristina leaves. Alexis warns Willow that although she will not testify, the jury will watch her closely. She must stay calm and show no anger, or she will appear unstable. Willow agrees to follow her advice.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael thinks back to the night Drew was shot and remembers being outside in the rain. Tracy returns from the crypt, where she spoke to Monica. Tracy says she will do whatever it takes to protect Michael in court. Michael insists he did not shoot Drew and does not want Tracy to lie for him. Tracy accuses Michael of hiding something. She admits she is willing to perjure herself to protect her family, just as he would.

At the courthouse, Nina is on the phone, urging someone to act quickly for Willow’s sake. Carly confronts her and accuses her of trying to help Willow flee the country. Nina denies it and claims she is arranging positive press. She taunts Carly, saying the case against Willow is weaker than it appears.

People gather for the trial. Nina tries to speak privately with Willow, but Willow tells her it will have to wait. Curtis arrives and tells Trina that Portia decided not to return home. Lulu arrives late and sits beside Dante. He notices she is upset, but she puts off explaining.

The trial begins. Acting D.A. Justine Turner delivers her opening statement. She argues Willow had motive, means, and opportunity. She claims Drew manipulated Willow, destroyed her life, and triggered multiple breakdowns. She points to the murder weapon found where Willow was staying and traffic footage showing Willow driving to Drew’s house. She states clearly that Willow shot Congressman Cain and left him for dead.

Alexis delivers the defense’s opening statement. She acknowledges that Willow’s life was chaotic at the time, but she blames Michael for cutting Willow off from her children out of jealousy. She says the PCPD rushed to judgment and ignored other viable suspects who had real motives. As Alexis speaks, Dante receives a message and steps out of the courtroom. Justine notices his empty seat as the tension builds.

