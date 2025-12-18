RHOSLC alum Britani Bateman’s ex-husband John Underwood arrested over alleged protective order violation

Britani Bateman (Image Via Getty)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Britani Bateman has reported trouble from her ex-husband John Underwood.

The reality television star married John Underwood in July 2017. The duo separated in March 2023 and were divorced later that year.

Britani also filed a 2.5 million lawsuit against her ex-husband, which stated that he was abusive and controlling.

TMZ reported on December 17, 2025, that Underwood was arrested for violating a protective order.

The legal documents claimed that he has violated the orders by posting Britani’s phone number on TikTok.

RHOSLC’s Britani Bateman alleged that her ex-husband is harassing her







Britani filed a lawsuit against her husband just days after her divorce was finalized.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by the Daily Mail in October 2023, stated that John was very controlling and abusive during their marriage.

Britani had to wear clothes, makeup, and even perfume according to John’s will.

The lawsuit also said that John had intercourse with her several times a day, and she was not supposed to say anything against it.

John also abused her financially by taking account of “every dollar” that she spent without his monitoring.

The documents also stated (via Reality Tea on October 14, 2024)



“John prohibited Britani from having frequent contact with her children, family members, and friends. John found it unacceptable for Britani to focus her attention on anyone other than him.”



According to the report by TMZ, John was placed under a protective order that restricted him for having any direct or indirect contact with Britani.

The report also said that even after the protective orders, John “harassed” his ex-wife.

He would tamper with her electrical box at her home and reroute her mail.

John was presented in the court on December 17, 2025 for violating the protective order in Utah.

The court documents also said that due to him making Britani’s phone number public, she is receiving text messages from strangers.

She also alleged that many “unknown people” are coming to her house.

After Britani filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, he also filed a counterclaim.

He stated in his lawsuit, as reported by Reality Tea in 2024:



“Britani was self-absorbed, materialistic, denigrating to John, talked down to John, exhibited passive-aggressive behaviors toward John, was egocentric, manipulative, and always critical of John.”



He denied all of her claims but admitted that he did turn off Britani and her daughter’s phone.

His mother also filed a lawsuit against Britani in May 2025 where she accused her of embezzling money.

Sandra Underwood stated, as reported by Page Six, that Britani asked her to deposit $100,000 into the family’s trust.

Underwood did so as she believed that she could withdraw it anytime she wanted.

She accused Britani of not paying her back and using money for herself.

The court document stated:



“Britani willfully, maliciously and through intentionally fraudulent conduct, also converted Plaintiff’s funds and now refuses to repay the funds.”



The paper further stated (via Page Six):|



“As Britani knows, Sandra is in her 80s and as she has aged, her cost of living has gone up mostly because of health issues which most elderly people experience."



She asked Britani to give her back the money “out of decency.”

Sandra also added that the amount should be returned to her with interest at “the statutory rate prescribed by law.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.