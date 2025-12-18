The Curious Case Of… release date, episode count, where to watch, and more

THE CURIOUS CASE OF... returns with new season pf bizzare and unreal stories.

The Curious Case of… is returning with new mind-blowing episodes consisting of gripping true crime real-life stories. Investigation Discovery announced that the new episodes will premiere on Monday, January 12, at 10/9c on ID. The new season will be hosted by renowned legal analyst and expert, Beth Karas. This season will be filled with more interesting twists and turns, and some stranger-than-ever stories that will blow people's minds. In today’s time, Investigation Discovery is one of the best networks for true crime stories.

Here is what Jason Sarlanis, President of ID, said about the new season in a statement:

“When we launched The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, we never could have imagined how that story would take the world by storm, sparking headlines everywhere and even inspiring scripted versions on other platforms. The response was overwhelming and it quickly became ID’s highest-rated series, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon. Knowing there were so many other ‘Curious Cases’ to tell, we expanded the franchise into an anthology that continued to captivate audiences and became our top-rated series of 2025. Now, with Season 2, we’re diving into even more stranger-than-fiction stories, each one a high-stakes puzzle full of twists, turns and unforgettable characters."

The curious case of…- Release Date and Episode Count

The new season of The Curious Case of …will release on January 12, at 10/9c on ID. This season will have eight episodes in total, which will be released weekly. Each episode will be around 50-60 minutes long, which will help reveal each case in detail.

The official synopsis states-



Delves into mind-bending criminal cases, featuring unexpected developments and insights from those directly involved.

The curious case of…- Where to watch

Season 2 of The Curious Case of… will be available exclusively on Investigation Discovery. It will also be available on some cable networks like Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, and Spectrum as well. For those who prefer streaming platforms, each episode will be available on demand on Max. In some areas, it is also available on Discovery+ and digital platforms such as Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, which offer individual episodes or full seasons for purchase.

Fans have multiple options to watch the series, be it streaming, live, or on demand; everything is available.

The Curious Case Of… Season 2 Episode Guide

The Curious Case of.. includes real-life cases, legal insights, expert analysis and an immersed storytelling experience. Each episode tells the story through firsthand interviews with victims, families, and witnesses to provide an emotional, human perspective. It also uses archival footage, police reports and explores why it happened, what exactly happened, making each episode interesting and fun to watch.

Here is a guide to all the episodes of the new season of The Curious Case of..

The Curious Case Of… Death by Detox? - Premieres Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… The Killer Cheesecake - Premieres Monday, January 19, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… The Skincare Queen and The Hitman (Part 1) - Premieres Monday, January 26, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… The Skincare Queen and The Hitman (Part 2) - Premieres Monday, February 2, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… The Corpse Who Came to Dinner - Premieres Monday, March 9, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… Episode 6 - Premieres Monday, March 16, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… Episode 7- Premieres Monday, March 23, 2026, at 10/9c The Curious Case Of… Episode 8 - Premieres Monday, March 30, 2026, at 10/9c

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Curious Case of..!