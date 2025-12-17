General Hospital spoilers: Anna gets a risky diversion, Brennan opens up to Carly and Nina faces mounting pressure

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Thursday’s General Hospital episode sets the stage for high-stakes tension across Port Charles as multiple storylines converge. Anna Devane remains trapped under Sidwell’s watch, but an unexpected diversion rattles her fragile routine and sparks new uncertainty. Whether it represents a real chance to escape or another psychological tactic meant to destabilize her remains unclear, especially as Anna begins to panic in captivity.

Elsewhere, Brennan takes a calculated risk by confiding in Carly Spencer. While he continues maneuvering behind the scenes to reach Valentin, the information he shares — and what he withholds — could have serious consequences, particularly with Carly hiding secrets of her own. Nina Reeves, meanwhile, finds herself under growing pressure as scrutiny intensifies from several directions, including developments tied to Willow’s case.

On the law enforcement front, Nathan West firmly backs Lulu Spencer during a heated confrontation, reinforcing their alliance. At the same time, Jason Morgan quietly seeks out Josslyn Jacks for help, hinting at a secret request that could complicate matters even further.

General Hospital spoilers for December 18, 2025

Anna’s captivity and a risky diversion

Anna Devane remains trapped in Sidwell’s guarded apartment. Pascal continues to monitor her closely. Escape still seems impossible. That changes when Anna receives a sudden diversion. The distraction disrupts the controlled environment in which she has been living. It clearly rattles her.

Anna panics and reacts emotionally. The diversion could be meaningful. It could also be another manipulation meant to destabilize her. Nothing about the situation feels safe. Anna must decide how to respond while under constant surveillance. Any wrong move could make things worse. The moment creates uncertainty rather than relief. Hope and danger exist at the same time.

Brennan confides in Carly while hiding bigger moves

Brennan visits Carly Spencer and opens up to her. He speaks about Valentin and the fallout from his escape. He seeks reassurance and understanding. Carly listens and plays her role carefully. She hides her own nerves. She is secretly protecting Valentin. Brennan continues to prioritize his long-term goal involving Valentin.

His confession is selective. He does not reveal everything. The imbalance of information remains dangerous. Carly knows far more than Brennan realizes. Their conversation deepens the deception on both sides. Trust appears solid on the surface. Beneath it, secrets continue to pile up.

Nina faces mounting pressure

Nina Reeves finds herself under increasing scrutiny. The pressure comes from several directions. Her involvement with Brennan raises questions. Her connection to Charlotte also keeps her exposed. At the same time, Willow’s legal case continues to unfold. Nina may be held accountable for her actions.

Any hidden move risks coming to light. The situation leaves her vulnerable. She has little room to maneuver. Every decision now carries consequences. Nina’s position in Port Charles grows more unstable. The tension around her continues to build.

Lulu stands her ground as Nathan backs her

Lulu Spencer refuses to back down during a heated confrontation. Her stance is firm. Cooperation is not an option for her. The disagreement centers on sensitive decisions and moral boundaries. Nathan West steps in without hesitation. He supports Lulu openly. His presence strengthens her resolve.

It also reinforces their growing bond. Nathan’s return continues to stabilize those around him. His loyalty is clear. Together, they present a united front. The moment signals where Nathan stands. It also shows Lulu is not alone.

Jason makes a secret request of Josslyn

Jason Morgan seeks out Josslyn Jacks for a private conversation. He stresses the need for secrecy. No one is aware of the meeting. Josslyn is surprised by the request. Jason is searching for information that he cannot obtain elsewhere.

The discussion may involve WSB-related matters or Carly. Jason senses something is off. He wants clarity. Adding Josslyn to the mix introduces another layer of risk. The conversation hints at complications ahead. Secrets continue to spread. Consequences may follow.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.