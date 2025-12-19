Would Saks Fifth Avenue be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Awning with Saks Fifth Avenue logo outside department store on a clear day, San Francisco, California, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Saks Fifth Avenue is a premier shopping destination, especially during the holiday season when shoppers are buying gifts for themselves or their loved ones, or both.

The store has a variety of stuff on offer, from curated designer fashion and accessories to beauty products and home goods.

It will be open for last-minute shopping during the Christmas season. Shoppers can still complete their gifting checklist in the coming days. But the store will be closed on December 25.

The stores will also work on reduced hours going into the holiday. But their online store will remain open and accessible for all shoppers throughout the holidays.

Saks Fifth Avenue's store hours for Christmas 2025, explored

Saks Fifth Avenue typically observes major holidays. It means their store in Midtown Manhattan is going to be closed for shoppers on Christmas Day.

But customers still have ample time to get into their holiday shopping list at Saks Fifth Avenue until Christmas Eve.

The store will be open until December 24. But it will operate in adjusted or reduced hours most days heading into Christmas.

Regular store hours apply for these dates: December 20, 22, and 23. But Saks Fifth Avenue will open an hour later at 11:00 am on December 21. It will also close an hour earlier at 7:00 pm.

But customers can shop on December 24 starting at nine in the morning but only until five in the afternoon. Saks Fifth Avenue will reopen on December 26 after closing its store on Christmas Day.

It will be back to its usual weekday operating hours. The store will open at 10:00 am again and close at 7:00 pm. The same schedule applies until December 30.

The stores will still be open on New Year's Eve (December 31), but on reduced hours.

Customers can get into their New Year shopping on December 31 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Is there a Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show in Christmas 2025?

Saks Fifth Avenue's light show returned this year after they abruptly scrapped the free light display in 2024 to cut costs.

The holiday light show lit up the flagship store in its 21st year on November 24 for the first time since 2023.

The nighttime debut event for Christmas 2025 included a performance from Radio City Rockettes in their Saks-bedazzled hairpieces.

It also featured dozens of ornaments glittering on the two-story-high building. They glittered to the tune of Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime and Rihanna's Diamonds.

The opening event coincided with Saks' unveiling of its annual holiday windows. They featured iconic moments from the Rockettes' 100-year history this year. The light show will play every night every 10 minutes from 5:00 to 11:00 pm until January 4.

