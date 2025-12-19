What did Tim Saunders say to get suspended? Hot mic comment controversy explained in wake of live on-air blunder

Announcer Tim Saunders made a sexual joke on live (representative image). (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tim Saunders has been suspended after his live blunder went viral on social media. For the unversed, the play-by-play announcer was commentating on Thursday's National Hockey League game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres on 97.5 The Fanatic FM.

Saunders paused the radio broadcast for a commercial break and believed he was off air. He hummed for a moment, then jokingly asked a person for a sexual favor.

"While you're down there, would you mind blowing me?" he said.

Todd Fedoruk, a broadcast analyst, quickly warned Tim Saunders, saying that they were on air. The announcer laughed and asked for confirmation.

"No, we're not. Are we? Are we?" Tim noted.

I think we’re still on the air Tim 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lwbeDR8aJy — Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) December 19, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers released a statement on Friday (December 19), addressing the viral clip. The team noted that the remark does not represent their "standards of conduct or values." The Flyers apologized to the fans and stated that Saunders has been suspended for two games.

"Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved. We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments," the team stated.

Tim Saunders has apologized for his viral remark

The play-by-play announcer released his apology on the Flyers Broadcast Network X account, the same day he was suspended. Saunders believed that they were on a commercial break, and he had an "error in judgment."

Tim Saunders apologized to the Philadelphia Flyers, the fans, and 97.5 The Fanatic FM. He also said that in the future, he would hold himself to a "higher standard" and ensure the radio station is a "safe and respectful place" for fans.

"During last night's game in Buffalo, I made an error in judgement with my comments that were made when I thought we were in a commercial break. I recognize how offensive my remarks were, and the harm it has caused. I take full responsibility and sincerely apologize to the Flyers, 97.5 The Fanatic and all those affected by my remark," he wrote.

On the other hand, the on-air blunder has seemingly divided the fans. While some claimed that the remark was offensive, others stated that it was a genuine mistake, and Tim Saunders should not be suspended over this.

"Thank you but too late. already cancelled my season tickets. you forgot what this team stood for and guys like Bob Clarke and Bob Boucher would be shaking their heads in shame. I know I am," one Flyers fan wrote.

"No harm was caused. Shame the hot mic picked it up, but Tim Saunders did nothing wrong. Outrage police working overtime," another netizen commented.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tim Saunders and the viral on-air blunder.