(L)Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Nicky Doll, Miss Fiercalicious, Tessa Testicle, Alyssa Edwards and Xana (Image via World of Wonder / Blue Ant Studios)

Slaycation Season 2 sends Alyssa Edwards and Silky Nutmeg Ganache into the Canadian cold, placing two Southern drag icons far from the environments they know best and firmly into the snow-covered Canadian Rockies.

The WOW Presents Plus series brings together Drag Race alumni from across the world, but the setting immediately reshapes expectations for Edwards and Ganache, whose understanding of a “girls’ trip” did not include parkas, frozen ground, or subzero temperatures.

Slaycation Season 2 situates its cast outside the competitive pressures of Drag Race, replacing the werkroom with isolation, travel, and shared performances for local audiences, while testing how drag, identity, and community translate beyond borders.

Edwards told Blavity’s Shadow and Act,

“Clearly, you could tell on Episode 1, I’m freezing. I am freezing the whole time. I am like, ‘I am not made for this. I thought we was going on a girls’ trip and the girls’ trip, to me, involves a beach, a margarita, some eye candy at the cabana, and the next thing I know, we’re in a foot of snow! So I’m freezing the whole time.'”

Ganache said,

“I’m looking for Season 3, where they take us to the summer months, [and] the summer areas of the world.”

Slaycation Season 2 features Edwards and Ganache alongside Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Tessa Testicle, and Xana, combining North American and international Drag Race alumni.

The series focuses on travel, cultural exchange, and live drag showcases staged for Canadian audiences, positioning drag not as a competition but as a shared language.

Slaycation Season 2 and drag beyond the werkroom

Slaycation Season 2 removes the familiar structure of Drag Race and replaces it with proximity. There is no cash prize driving the interactions, no eliminations, and no weekly countdown to a lip sync.

Edwards described the difference plainly:

“We are very family-friendly oriented. And so for me to be around these queens outside of the werkroom, outside of the tension of the Drag Race [and] $200,000, chasing that check, [I] feel and have a moment to decompress and get to know these people as people was truly a reward.”

Edwards traced that experience back to her upbringing and her Southern identity. She said,

“I’m very proud of my upbringing. I’m one of seven and I’m very proud that I have my Southern roots and the way I was raised. I think there’s something very endearing and charming about folks from the South.”

She continued,

“I’m proud to be being a, a queer person that has had the opportunity to share my story with the entire world and shedding positive light on our demographic, our area, our upbringing.”

Ganache echoed that sense of continuity between past and present, describing drag as both vocation and survival. She said,

“ You know, I am just happy. …I was raised in Mississippi, and now I live in Texas, and drag has become a way of life for me because it’s given me the courage to just live freely. I didn’t expect to live freely, not only outside of my country, but to be accepted outside of my country with girls that I have grown to know and to love.”

Slaycation Season 2 repeatedly returns to the idea of drag as chosen family.

Ganache described the emotional core of the experience in direct terms. She said,

“I think for me, the greatest takeaway for this entire show is although we are so different, we are very much the same, and that we live a queer life and we all just hope to exist, and that’s what it’s really has been, become like we all just want to exist and we want to exist the way we want to exist.”

Community engagement is central to Slaycation Season 2, particularly through the live drag show staged during the series.

Edwards pointed to that moment as a culmination. She said,

“The connector that connects us all is drag, and then to be a part of the community, not only just appreciated but celebrated? I mean, it was absolutely remarkably beautiful seeing how many people turned up to this show to celebrate each and every one of us.”

For Edwards, that celebration carried personal weight shaped by decades in drag. She said:

“There was a time when I was waiting on the world to change. Back in my day, there was no one like me on television until I saw Patrick Swayze dressed up as Vita Boheme in To Wong Foo.” She added, “Now I can say I am officially a part of that change.”

Ganache framed the experience as both affirmation and reminder. She said:

“There has been a time where drag hasn’t always been celebrated, and even if you look in today’s politics in the United States, it’s not always celebrated.”

What Slaycation Season 2 ultimately documents is not comfort but presence: drag performed in unfamiliar weather, among unfamiliar audiences, yet received with warmth.

“Thank you for coming to celebrate the art of drag,” Edwards said during a community dinner, a phrase Ganache later described as something she now repeats often.

Stay tuned for more updates.