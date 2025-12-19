Bowen Yang gets a Cher-style “snap out of it” moment in SNL teaser

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)



Saturday Night Live returns this week with a new episode airing December 20, featuring Ariana Grande as the host. Ahead of the broadcast, the show released a short teaser featuring Grande alongside cast member Bowen Yang and guest Cher.

The clip follows the format of recent promos, with cast members introducing the episode and interacting briefly on set.

In the teaser, Cher enters the scene and addresses both Grande and Yang. She tells them she brought gifts, which leads to a short exchange.

The moment centers on Cher’s direct line to the pair, telling them to “snap out of it.” The clip ends shortly after, with no further sketch content shown.

The teaser was released as part of NBC’s standard promotion schedule for the show. It does not confirm whether Cher will appear in a live sketch during the episode.

Grande, a Grammy-winning artist and actor, is returning to host after previous appearances on the show.

Yang continues his regular role as a featured cast member. The episode will air live from New York, with musical guest details announced separately.

Bowen Yang appears in an SNL teaser exchange with Cher

The teaser opens with Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande standing together on the Saturday Night Live stage.

Cher enters and tells them, “I got you both gifts!” Yang responds by asking, “We got a gift from Cher? What is it?” Cher answers, “My presence.”

The exchange continues with Cher addressing both performers directly.

At the center of the clip is Cher telling them to “snap out of it.” The line is delivered without additional context, and the teaser does not explain what prompted the comment.

The moment lasts only a few seconds and ends without a transition into a sketch or performance.

Yang does not deliver a long response in the clip. His role is limited to reacting during the exchange.

The teaser focuses on timing rather than plot and follows a similar structure to other short promos released before live episodes. No costumes or characters are introduced.

NBC shared the clip across social platforms as part of its promotion for the upcoming episode. The network did not release a longer preview featuring Yang. His appearance confirms his participation in the episode as part of the regular cast.

No further details about his specific sketches were included with the teaser.

Context for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode

Ariana Grande is scheduled to host the December 20 episode of Saturday Night Live. She has previously appeared on the show both as a musical guest and as a host. The current episode marks her return in a hosting role.

Cher’s appearance in the teaser does not clarify whether she will appear during the live broadcast or only in promotional material.

The quote “My presence” has been used as the closing line of the teaser and appears to be the final spoken line before the clip ends.

The phrase “snap out of it” is the main line highlighted in promotional text shared with the video. No additional dialogue is included beyond the short exchange.

Saturday Night Live continues to follow its weekly format of live sketches, a monologue, and musical performances. The episode will air live on NBC and stream afterward on Peacock.

Promotional teasers like this one are typically released in the days leading up to each episode and are not always connected to full sketches shown on air.

NBC has not released a full rundown of sketches or guest appearances for the episode ahead of the broadcast.



