Who is Team Mongolia's Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir on Physical: Asia? Meet the circus artist considered a national treasure

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@ochir_ub)

Netflix’s globally-charting competition series, Physical: Asia, is now in its final stage, and only one team can leave victorious.

Among those competing is Mongolia, which has six versatile athletes.

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir is one-sixth of Team Mongolia, who has struck fans with his skills and contributions to the show.

He is an internationally renowned circus artist, an actor, and a coach. Lkhagva-Ochir has performed globally over 740 times across three continents.

In 2025, he was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Mongolia and designated a national treasure of the country.

As a performer, he is celebrated worldwide for his astounding handbalancing acts. He gained popularity on Physical: Asia as well, when he outlasted his opponents during a timed challenge that involved balancing oneself on hanging rings.

At the time of writing, Physical: Asia star Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir has over 176K followers on Instagram. Fans can follow him @ochir_ub.

Physical: Asia fame Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir’s career and awards







Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir began pursuing contortionism when he was only 9. He developed his skills from an early age, learning under the mentorship of Tsendayush T, considered one of Mongolia’s most respected contortion coaches.

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir began his career at the National Circus of Mongolia after his uncle recognized his talent.

With time, he moved on and joined the Human Rose contortion studio. He graduated with a degree in Drama and Film Studies and created The Legend of Fire, which is Mongolia’s first stage circus spectacle.

Today, he works at the Human Rose contortion studio as a contortion coach alongside coach B. Norovsambuu.

The Physical: Asia star has gained popularity by mastering a variety of skills. From contortion and aerial straps to handbalancing and acrobatics, Lkhagva-Ochir continues to showcase his talents and perform worldwide, representing Mongolia.

His most noteworthy performances have been with Cirque du Soleil. He has not only been a part of CRYSTAL – Cirque du Soleil’s production that blends circus with figure skating, but also performed in KOOZA – another Cirque du Soleil production that focuses on traditional circus art.

To date, Lkhagva-Ochir has received multiple awards. In addition to the title of Honored Artist of Mongolia, he also received the Order of the Polar Star (State Award) in 2021 and the Mongolian Best of Art and Culture Award in 2012, among many others.

From 2004 to date, Lkhagva-Ochir has received numerous international circus and performance awards, including the Golden Star Award at the 23ème Festival du Cirque Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Isère, Grenoble, France in 2024.

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene Ochir’s experience in bodybuilding, ventures in acting, modelling, and teaching

Apart from the circus, Lkhagva-Ochir has also competed in bodybuilding competitions. He won the title at the Future Mister Mongolia, Men’s Fitness Physique competition in 2020.

The following year, he won three titles, including the title of victor in the 12th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships in Uzbekistan.

The Physical: Asia star has also ventured into the world of acting, starring in leading roles in Mongolian films and TV series.

His most recent works include playing the lead role of Erkheedei in Love Story (2024), the character Erbold in The Pattern of My Silk (2023), and a role in the film Durlasan Nud.

Apart from that, Lkhagva-Ochir has starred in multiple TV shows and appeared in music videos.

As a model, Lkhagva-Ochir appeared at David LaChapelle’s Cubist Scape Campaign – Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in 2024, the US Project Virtual Show – Matrix Salon in 2021, and more.

Lkhagva-Ochir is also the founder of AcroMongolia, an institution which “offers high-level training in handstands, contortion, and performance through online programs, workshops, and retreats worldwide.”



“Rooted in Mongolian tradition and led by internationally acclaimed performer and coach Lkhagva Ochir Erdene Ochir, AcroMongolia supports students at every level—from absolute beginners to professional artists,” the website reads.



Fans of Physical: Asia will now have to tune in on November 18 to see how Lkhagva-Ochir performs and if Team Mongolia makes it to the finish line.

Stay tuned for more updates.