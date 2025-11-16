"It still amazes me" – Team Philippines' Lara Liwanag reflects on her unexpected friendship with Team Korea's Eun Sil after meeting on Physical: Asia

Lara Liwanag from Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@laraliwanag)

Team Philippines' Lara Liwanag addressed how her friendship with Team Korea's Eun Sil began during their time on Physical: Asia, citing her ongoing reaction to the connection they formed. She stated,

"It still amazes me… how someone I once admired on a screen is now someone I call a friend. Life really has a beautiful way of surprising us."

Her account outlined how the interaction progressed from initial recognition of a previous program to a consistent personal bond.

Liwanag described shared activities, conversations, and Eun Sil’s visit to the Philippines as key points in the development of the friendship.

Meeting through Physical: Asia

Liwanag first referred to Eun Sil through her earlier familiarity with Physical: 100. She explained that she initially knew Eun Sil as a "strong, fearless" figure she had watched on the show.

She also described her as a "leader" who supported women and carried a distinct presence.

Liwanag stated that she had admired Eun Sil from afar and did not expect their paths to meet, explaining that the idea of them crossing paths felt unlikely.

This changed when both became part of Physical: Asia, marking the beginning of their direct interaction. During her post, Liwanag indicated that she did not anticipate developing a closer link:

"I never imagined that one day, I’d not only meet her on Physical: Asia, but actually become her friend."

Progression from acquaintance to consistent interaction

Liwanag described how the dynamic moved beyond brief exchanges. She clarified that it was not the "hi-hello" kind of friend but a real one.

She detailed regular activities that took place off-camera, including shared routines and daily tasks. She stated that they were

"The kind you share meals with, crush workouts with, do groceries together, drive around with, and have those long, unfiltered, comforting conversations that make everything feel lighter."

These activities were also shown in an Instagram video featuring their time together in the Philippines, where they were filmed running, going to the gym, and working out.

Liwanag cited specific attributes she observed in Eun Sil during these interactions, noting her "incredibly" kind, thoughtful, humble, and genuine nature.

She followed this with a message of appreciation.

Eun Sil’s visit to the Philippines

Liwanag highlighted Eun Sil’s trip to the Philippines as a significant point in their friendship. She noted,

"She even visited me here in the Philippines, something I will forever carry with so much gratitude."

The video clips posted online documented their time spent during the visit, intended to show the activities they completed together and how these contributed to the continuity of their communication.

Liwanag referred to her ongoing reaction to this development, reiterating that it "amazes" how someone she once admired on a screen is now someone she considers a friend.

She concluded the message by expressing that Eun Sil is a “blessing”.

Context from Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia brought together 48 participants from eight countries for a series of physical contests.

Liwanag represented the Philippines and was introduced as a CrossFit athlete, gym co-owner, and registered nurse.

She previously earned the title of national champion at the Reebok CrossFit Games Open and continued to participate in regional competitions.

Her friendship with Eun Sil formed as both athletes navigated the environment of the series, leading to interactions that extended beyond filming and into their personal schedules.

