Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Greta and Matthew still together? Details explored

Greta and Matthew from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

Greta and Matthew’s relationship status remains consistent through the midseason point of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7.

Based on the events shown so far, the pair is still together, with their engagement intact and their move-in arrangement ongoing in England.

The season continues to document their adjustments, their separate expectations, and their ongoing conversations about long-term plans.

Their storyline highlights their exchange over daily routines, family planning, and the logistics of Greta’s relocation.

The following sections outline what the season has revealed regarding the couple’s history, status, and future considerations.

Greta and Matthew’s relationship status and key moments on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

How Greta and Matthew met

Greta, a 27-year-old lawyer from Norman, Oklahoma, and Matthew, a 26-year-old finance worker from Market Harborough, England, met through a vegan dating app three years before the events of Season 7.

Greta described feeling a connection with Matthew that she had not experienced with humans before.

Matthew stated that he is usually attracted to partners who are eccentric and that his previous relationships involved contrasting dynamics, which he compared to a food metaphor involving stability and intensity.

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ their initial date, Matthew made use of index cards filled with topics to guide their talk.

They spent two weeks together at Greta's place, after which she flew back to the United States. The couple, thus, had a long-distance relationship for more than a year.

They kept in touch and saw each other, which at last resulted in an engagement and Greta's choice to relocate to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌England.

Where Greta and Matthew stand in Season 7

As of midseason, Greta and Matthew continue their relationship and reside together in England.

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ getting used to her move, Greta is living with Matthew and his parents and is handling the fact that she has temporarily been separated from her cat, Hazel, who is still in the US.

In Episode 10, Greta was worried that her and Matthew's point of view might be very different. She cited money, housing, and future plans as the main areas of disagreement.

Greta referred to the first few days of living together as the time when they had to get used to each ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌other.

Despite these challenges, the season presents the couple as maintaining their commitment and continuing shared living arrangements, with both partners participating in conversations about household responsibilities and long-term expectations.

Engagement details

Greta and Matthew are engaged. After approximately one year and six months of visiting each other across countries, Matthew proposed during one of Greta’s trips to England.

Video footage shows Matthew kneeling, and Greta reacting with surprise.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the engagement, Greta moved to England to live with Matthew because of his secure job and the closeness of his family.

The engagement was the main plot around which the rest of the season was built, showing how the couple deals with living together, seeing their families, and getting used to their new ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lives.

Their commitment continues to be a central element of the narrative.

Conversations about future children

The couple has discussed differing perspectives on parenthood. Matthew has expressed a desire to become a father, while Greta has indicated uncertainty and shared recent anxiety regarding having children.

She noted that although both initially expressed interest in parenthood, further consideration led her to question how children might affect her career and advocacy work.

Matthew communicated that he wishes to have children with Greta and referenced his own upbringing when discussing her concerns.

Greta explained that her childhood motivated her initial interest in having a family, but deeper reflection caused her to reconsider.

Matthew stated he would assume increased parental responsibilities if needed.

The remainder of the season documents ongoing discussions about these differing expectations and how they may influence the couple’s future decisions.

Stay tuned for more updates.