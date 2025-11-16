Watson season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Watson (Image via Instagram / Watsoncbs)

CBS viewers can watch Watson season 2 episode 6, “Buying Time,” next week, which airs on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. This episode promises an exciting medical mystery as Watson and his team race to save Xavier, a young athlete who has a fast-growing and seemingly incurable cancer.

Fans will also get to explore more of Sherlock’s world while the team faces unexpected funding problems at UHOP. Watson season 2 has been full of intense medical cases and surprising reunions. In the previous episode, Watson and his team handled the unusual case of Lewis “Lucky” Collier, who had been wrongly thought to be in a coma for 16 years.

Thanks to Nurse Alicia noticing small signs, Watson discovered that Lucky actually had locked-in syndrome, which set off a tense and dramatic chain of events. Sherlock also returned to town, bringing excitement and disruption.

His visit reopened old tensions with his brother Mycroft, the CEO of Diogenes Technology, while also helping Watson deal with the dangers surrounding Lucky’s case. Between deadly nurses, urgent medical challenges, and family conflicts, the episode reminded viewers why season 2 has been packed with twists and surprises.

Watson season 2 episode 6 airs on Monday

Watson season 2 episode 6, called “Buying Time,” will air on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. In this episode, fans can look forward to an exciting mix of medical drama and detective work.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 6

Viewers can watch Watson season 2 episode 6 on CBS. The show is also available on streaming services like Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus has two plans. The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The Premium plan costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Other streaming services like Prime Video and fuboTV may also have the show, depending on your location.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 6

In “Buying Time,” Watson and his team face their hardest medical challenge so far. They must save 21-year-old Xavier, a talented young athlete whose fast-growing and seemingly incurable cancer leaves very little room for error. The case tests their medical skills, challenges their decisions, and forces them to think quickly under pressure.

At the same time, Mycroft Holmes brings bad news that UHOP’s research funding may be cut. This puts ongoing clinical trials at risk and makes Watson manage both medical and financial problems. Fans can also expect parts of the story that connect to Sherlock’s personal history. His sharp detective skills help reveal hidden dangers and keep the team one step ahead.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Watson season 2 episode 6 arrives

In episode 5, called “Lucky,” Watson worked on a patient who was thought to be in a coma for many years. He discovered that the patient actually had locked-in syndrome and could communicate by blinking his eyes. Watson and the team also uncovered a traveling nurse who was trying to harm him.

They moved Lucky to UHOP to keep him safe and started preparing him for a clinical trial that would let him communicate directly through a brain interface.

The episode also focused on Sherlock returning to town and his tense interactions with his brother Mycroft, whose company faced big problems after Watson and Sherlock got involved. The team had to work quickly to stop the killer nurse from escaping.

They wanted to make sure Lucky got justice and to show the hidden dangers in the hospital. This set the stage for episode 6, promising even more suspense and medical challenges.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS