Physical: Asia: Who's leading after episode 6?

Physical: Asia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Physical: Asia has continued its series of team-based challenges across the first six episodes, with athletes from eight countries competing in strength, endurance, and tactical games.

Each episode has seen teams advance through a series of elimination and scoring challenges, including Territorial Conquest, Shipwreck Salvage, and Death Match rounds.

The competition has narrowed from eight teams to six, as Thailand and Indonesia were eliminated in previous episodes.

In the current standings after episode 6, Team Australia is leading Group A in the Team Rep Match, with South Korea and the Philippines tied for second place, while the final Sack Toss round is still pending.

Current standing of the teams in Physical: Asia after episode 6

Teams remaining after episode 6

Following the Death Match eliminations, six teams remain in the competition. Thailand and Indonesia were eliminated during the Death Match rounds in episode 5.

In the first Death Match, the Philippines defeated Thailand, removing the latter from the competition. In the second Death Match, Japan defeated Indonesia, resulting in Indonesia’s elimination.

South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, Mongolia, and Turkey continued in the competition and moved on to the Team Rep Match in episode 6.

Each team currently has six athletes competing, except for the Philippines, who replaced Manny Pacquiao with CrossFit athlete Justin Hernandez after Pacquiao left due to a personal commitment.

Results of the Team Rep match

The Team Rep Match is divided into two groups of three teams each. Group A consists of Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines.

Group B includes Mongolia, Turkey, and Japan. In episode 6, Group A competed in four rounds: pillar vaulting, stone endurance, hanging, and sack toss.

Points were assigned based on each round’s results, with the lowest-scoring teams at risk of elimination.

In Group A, Australia earned first place in both the pillar vaulting and stone endurance rounds. South Korea and the Philippines tied for second place in these rounds.

During the hanging competition, South Korea and the Philippines again tied for second, while Australia maintained first place.

The final Sack Toss round was in progress at the end of episode 6, with Australia leading the group with eight points and South Korea and the Philippines tied at five points.

Performance in previous challenges

Prior to the Team Rep Match, teams competed in initial challenges to determine ranking and elimination candidates. In the Territorial Conquest challenge, Turkey secured first place and advanced to the next round.

Other match results in the Shipwreck Salvage challenge included Australia defeating Japan, Mongolia defeating the Philippines, and South Korea defeating Thailand.

The highest-scoring losing teams from these rounds were allowed to select opponents for the Death Match elimination.

The Death Match challenges were structured in multiple rounds, starting with one-on-one matches and progressing to five-member rounds.

The Philippines defeated Thailand, while Japan defeated Indonesia. These eliminations reduced the number of teams from eight to six and set the stage for the Team Rep Match.

Upcoming episodes

Episodes​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 7 to 9 will be released over the next few weeks. The Sack Toss round in episode 6 is the moment that will determine which team from Group A will be at risk of elimination.

We are to see the remainder of Group B’s performance in the Team Rep Match through the next episodes.

New challenges will continue to test the remaining athletes’ strength, endurance, and performance as the competition gets closer to its final.

At the end of episode 6, the Australian team is leading Group A, while South Korea and the Philippines are sharing second place.

The Sack Toss and the following challenges will be the factors that determine the next rankings and the possibility of a team going ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌home.

Stay tuned for more updates.