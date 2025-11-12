"Really, really proud moment" – Team Philippines’ Ray Querubin describes the overwhelming respect shown to Manny Pacquiao during their Physical: Asia entrance

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@netflixph)

During the first episode of Physical: Asia, Team Philippines’ Ray Querubin described the moment the team entered the arena as overwhelming due to the respect shown to Manny Pacquiao. Speaking to ABS-CBN, Querubin noted,

“It was a different feeling. It felt like all of the Philippines was with us. That was really, really a proud moment.”

The athletes from Australia, Turkiye, Indonesia, Mongolia, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan were observed showing high regard for Pacquiao.

Querubin emphasized that the presence of the eight-division boxing champion brought immediate recognition and respect to the team, despite the presence of physically larger athletes from other countries.

Ray Querubin describes the moment Team Philippines entered Physical: Asia with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

Team Philippines’ arena entrance

Team Philippines was introduced last among the eight teams in the first episode. Querubin described the entrance as a mixture of emotions, especially witnessing the respect given to Pacquiao by other elite athletes.

“Since we were the last to enter, it was a mix of emotions. I can’t explain it. It felt different. When you enter, you see all the top athletes in Asia. But we were not dismayed because Senator Manny was with us,” he said.

He further noted the high level of acknowledgment from other athletes, explaining that the level of respect shown to Senator Manny Pacquiao was very high. Querubin said that, after experiencing it firsthand, it was clear that Pacquiao was considered an "idol" by many. For some athletes, it was their first time seeing him in person, and the moment felt as if all of the Philippines were represented alongside him. He added that elite athletes from Australia, MMA fighters, those from Thailand, and even from Korea approached their area specifically to shake Pacquiao’s hand, emphasizing the significance of his presence.

From introductions to Pacquiao’s exit

Prior to the taping in early 2025, Querubin met his teammates in South Korea in January, which included Pacquiao, CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag, hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown, mixed martial artist Mark “Mugen” Striegl, and rugby player Justin Coveney. Before meeting them in person, he only knew of them through social media.

He described Pacquiao as approachable and cooperative, noting that "Senator Manny" is kind, easy to talk to, and provides learning opportunities. He also said his teammates, Justin and Mark, are easy to communicate with, while the two female athletes, Lara and Robin, are very easygoing.

Pacquiao exited the show in Episode 5 due to another obligation outside the competition. His departure happened shortly before the start of the 2025 midterm election campaign, in which he lost his bid for reelection as senator.

Pacquiao’s exit allowed CrossFit athlete Justin Hernandez to join Team Philippines as his replacement. Querubin commented on Hernandez’s performance without revealing competition outcomes:

“[Hernandez] is one of the best, top crossfitters. Just watch him on the next episode on November 11. He is very strong."

Querubin said that Justin Hernandez’s match against Amotti and Eddie Williams featured many notable scenes, describing the match as "impressive" and referring to the upcoming stage as the next round.

Strongman awareness Querubin concluded that the show brought him increased visibility and recognition for strongman competitions in the Philippines, explaining that many Filipino fans were asking about "strongman" for the first time. He encouraged people to try "strongman" training, noting that competitions are held regularly in Manila, including annual national-level events. He added that attending these competitions allows viewers to understand the preparation, training, and experiences involved in the sport.

Stay tuned for more updates.