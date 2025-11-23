Physical: Asia stars Mark Mugen and Lara Liwanag share what it’s like competing under Team Philippines captain Manny Pacquiao

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@netflixph)

Filipino athletes Mark "Mugen" Striegl and Lara Liwanag shared their experiences competing under boxing icon Manny Pacquiao in the Netflix reality series Physical: Asia.

Both Mark and Lara described their time on the show as unique due to Manny’s guidance and leadership, highlighting his role in shaping Team Philippines’ performance during the international competition.

According to the athletes, Pacquiao actively contributed to their preparation and provided both practical advice and spiritual support throughout the series.

Competing under the boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's leadership: Insights from Mark Mugen and Lara Liwanag

Advice and guidance from Manny Pacquiao

Mark Striegl detailed the practical advice Manny provided during filming. He explained that competing alongside Manny Pacquiao was "surreal" and described moments in between shoots when Pacquiao offered guidance. He noted that Pacquiao shared tips on eating bananas for potassium, emphasized the importance of staying hydrated during competitions, and provided practical advice to help the team perform at their best.

Lara Liwanag emphasized the combination of advice and encouragement offered by Pacquiao.

"What impressed me most about him was his faith. He would start with prayer before we began quests and ask for guidance during the challenges," she noted.

Both athletes highlighted that his guidance extended beyond strategy to include physical preparedness and mindset for the competition.

Team Philippines’ dynamics

Pacquiao led a team that included Mark, Lara, rugby player Justin Coveney, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, and Olympic athlete Robyn Lauren Brown. Lara recalled that the introduction of the team felt "surreal" for her because she did not expect to be alongside Pacquiao, and seeing the other capable athletes highlighted the level of respect they have for him.

Mark and Lara both indicated that Pacquiao’s presence contributed to a sense of cohesion and readiness.

In a separate media interview posted on Gia Allana's YouTube channel before the show’s release, Manny explained his decision to join the series:

"I got excited when I was told about the challenges we would face, the different quests. I watched the original show and thought it would be great to participate in a competition like this. When the concept was explained, I said yes."

Show concept and set design

Physical: Asia features athletes from eight countries competing in challenges inspired by Korean royal architecture and mythology.

According to a Netflix press release, the show’s new season is the franchise’s first international tournament and incorporates elements such as a judge modeled after a Jeoseungsaja, guardians based on Korean folklore, and strength-based quests.

Producer Jang Hogi explained that the design choices for the show aimed to harmonize the diverse histories and cultures of Korea and Asia.

He noted that Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace was selected as the main "motif," highlighting its historical role as a place where foreign envoys were once welcomed.

He cited that this choice provided a symbolic and practical stage for hosting athletes from across the region, integrating cultural significance with the physical challenges of the competition.

He added that celestial motifs and traditional music were used to complement the physical and symbolic aspects of the challenges. Manny Pacquiao highlighted the capabilities of Team Philippines, saying:

"We are complete because some of us are strong, some are fast, and others are good at planning, so we can strategize for each challenge."

Stay tuned for more updates.