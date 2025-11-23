“So cool to experience:” Dancing With the Stars alum Rylee Arnold opens up about all the work opportunities after being on the show

Rylee Arnold (Image via YouTube)

Dancing With the Stars alum Rylee Arnold recently sat down for a conversation with show co-host Julianne Hough on The Morning After (Show).

On the show, Rylee Arnold admitted that being a dancing pro opened a lot of doors for her as she got several work opportunities. Rylee Arnold also attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour red carpet premiere. While talking about all the big travelling and movie gigs, she further explained,

“This is so cool and Dancing With the Stars was so cool to experience.”

Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold talks about landing a movie role

As Julianne Hough asked Rylee Arnold about how the ABC dance show changed her life for the better, Rylee said,

“I honestly didn’t expect it would change my life so much. I’ve been able to do so many cool things, I have been able to travel crazy places for free and meet really, really cool people that I’ve looked up to my whole life. I went to New Zealand for a movie, I was like a little extra. Put me in the background as a tree, I don’t care.” (Laughs)

Show host Julianne Hough asked about any possible acting roles or other future projects that Rylee might be looking forward to. The dancing pro replied,

“Oh my gosh, I have so much more that I can do. I am open to anything, it’s really awesome to maximize anything right now, so I am continuing to strive for more.”

Rylee Arnold also talked about the ongoing speculations of whether she will return for yet another season. The dancing pro cleared the air as she said,

“We don’t know if we’re gonna be on the show until the summertime. I would absolutely love to do another season—if not a bunch of more seasons—in my life, if they want me there.”

Rylee Arnold explains how her mind is “always thinking” as a dancing pro

Julianne Hough asked the dancing pro all about how Arnold tried to work as a pro or prepped for a performance. Rylee Arnold explained,

“What I’ve realized after getting eliminated early is obviously physically taxing. But your mind is always thinking. Even when I am four hours early from rehearsals, I think this dance would look better on him or that u need to change this. It’s like your mind is always going. With the aspect of social media now, that is a whole other ballpark.” “It’s definitely a super hard job but it’s also fun and rewarding like every single week where I can go out and do a dance that we just learnt four days ago, I am like… I did that.”

Dancing pro Maks Chmerkovskiy recently claimed on a podcast interview that Scott Hoying was "completely undertaught." While talking about how Scott looked "caught off guard," Maks pointed out,

"This particular moment, I’m not digging at Rylee. I believe that this is a matter of experience for Rylee to understand that, in this case, he needed her to be facing him looking at him and making him learn and making him repeat and place his hands. Who but Rylee and where she comes from knows what cleaning means. So, they didn’t have time to clean, then you spend too much time on over choreographing the situation.”

