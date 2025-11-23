Dancing with the Stars producer responds to calls for the return of the results show

Deena Katz and Conrad Green - Executive producers of Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

The producer of Dancing With the Stars has addressed mounting calls from fans and former host Tom Bergeron for the revival of the show’s separate results episode.

In recent comments, Deena Katz - co-executive producer - noted how the old two-night setup brings back memories and still means something; yet she stressed the present one-episode version of Dancing With the Stars works just fine.

The discussion comes amid Season 34’s healthy ratings surge and increased engagement across broadcast and digital platforms.

Dancing with the Stars — Inside the debate over bringing back the results show

Dancing With the Stars’ results show format—traditionally airing the day after performances—was phased out years ago when the broadcast shifted to a single two-hour episode.

Recently, Tom Bergeron publicly decried that change, calling it “unfair” to West Coast viewers and a misstep for the show’s format.

In response, the show’s producers have now weighed in. In an interview, Deena Katz said:



“I used to love the results show. They were so much fun. It was like doing a big variety show. We had music, dance… it was everything. It was great. It’d be fun to do those again, but I feel we’re doing great right now. I’m thrilled with what we’re doing.”



Katz stressed that the current format of Dancing With the Stars has achieved significant growth, especially among younger viewers. She noted:



“I’ve tried for so long [to make that connection]. We’ve had people on who have had huge followings, but it never seemed to cross over into viewers [the way it has now]. … They got invested [in the show] on TikTok, and now, they almost felt like that have to watch the show to keep up with TikTok.”



This shows Dancing With the Stars changing from its old format - now using online buzz and packed single episodes rather than split ones.

The latest season of Dancing With the Stars - marking its 20th birthday - is back with a classic setup: 12 celeb-pro duos, live routines every week, fans casting votes right after, plus outcomes shared before the show ends.

The separate results episode, once a staple, has been absent for several seasons.

Fans on Reddit and other forums have pressed for a revival of the results show, pointing out that the performance-followed-by- results format offered more airtime for dances, behind-the-scenes segments, and elimination tension.



“At the very, very least give us a 2-night finale again PLEASE,” one Reddit comment said.



Katz did not commit to reinstating the results show but acknowledged the appeal:



“It’d be fun to do those again.”



She reiterated the show’s current success: a 49% premiere ratings bump over Season 33 and a 163% increase in voting engagement at launch.

Dancing With the Stars continues to bring back beloved pros for the anniversary, blending veteran appeal with younger digital-savvy cast members.

This mix has helped the series maintain relevance in a fragmented television landscape.

By merging the legacy of the show with modern viral moments, Katz explained that Dancing With the Stars is no longer simply about ballroom—the show is a cultural event.

While the results show remains in limbo, the producers’ stance suggests that structural changes are unlikely in the short term.

Instead, Dancing With the Stars appears committed to refining its current single-episode format, while still paying attention to what fans say and how online habits shift.

The Season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars runs three hours Tuesday night - so it might fill some of the gap left by the old results episode format.

The press release for the finale states: “Dancing With the Stars, 3-hour Season 34 Finale, Tuesday, November 25, 8/7c, ABC.”

Stay tuned for more updates.