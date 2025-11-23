“You’re my biggest dance idol”: Dancing With the Stars alum Rylee Arnold shares a fan moment with Julianne Hough

Rylee Arnold (Image via YouTube)

Dancing With the Stars alum Rylee Arnold recently sat down for a conversation with show co-host Julianne Hough on The Morning After (Show). In 2018, when Rylee was just 13, she participated in "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which is a spin-off of the original show.

As the two ladies sat down to talk about the show, Rylee Arnold took a moment to admit that she is a big fan of Julianne Hough and to hear Hough say these things about her is “a dream come true”. At the very beginning of the interview, Rylee said to Julianne,

“You’re my biggest dance idol. Career idol, dance idol, you’re just so amazing.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Rylee Arnold chats with Julianne Hough about the three seasons

“That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to share my experience on Dancing With the Stars. It really started to pick up and that was crazy. When I felt it, it honestly a lot of pressure into the first episode because people were expecting like amazing things from my dancing because they have seen stuff from the past," she said.

The television star admitted that she was really nervous going into the first show.

“Everyone was like she was doing her best. I felt like it was very positive. I’ve never been in that limelight until that moment. I tried to be authentically myself. Kept me more grounded and easier. I got to see the ups and downs. It is really helpful to me but I know all the poeple who are in the show. Since I was 8 years old my goal was to be on Dancing With the Stars. I cannot wait to shawcase my abilities and skills," she said.

Rylee Arnold talks about being in her “learning phase” in DWTS

Julianne Hough talked to Rylee about the past three seasons while asking her how she manages to combat the noise of negative criticism. As Hough pointed out,

“To stay consistent with all the noises coming in, that’s not easy. It can be a lonely road.”

Rylee Arnold responded that she is still in her learning phase, while adding:

“Honestly, I felt a lot of noise in the first season but there was so much excitement so I did not take it too hard on myself. Second season was like super positive for me, super fun. This season has been specific with so so much noise which is like so amazing.”

The dancing pro also took this opportunity to thank her fellow teammates and her family, who kept her grounded and helped her combat the negative noises around her.

“I am only on my third season, and I feel like I have done a lot in these past three seasons. I have learned so much from the past pros. I feel like I am still in my learning process. As they come down every single weekend, and to just see them, have a real conversation with them, which makes things so much better. It’s all about the people who ground you and make you come back a little bit," she said.

