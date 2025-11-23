Envious season 3 ending explained: Is Bruno really Matias’ son?

Image: Instagram/griseldasiciliani

Although Envious season 4 has not officially been renewed, the creators have ended this Argentine comedy drama on a major cliffhanger, giving hope for a fourth instalment. Envious season 3 explores Vicky’s journey as she struggles with envy and self-doubt, and that’s what makes her life a bit complicated again.

Vicky is confused about whether she wants to take on the responsibility of being a mom or not. Initially, she told Matias that she was ready, but when it was the “perfect time” to go for the egg fertilization procedure, she backed out, and her excuse was that needles were scary.

The show is led by Griselda Siciliani as Victoria Mori, and the other stellar cast includes Esteban Lamothe as Matías Larsen, Benjamín Vicuña as Nicolás Mastronard, Pilar Gamboa as Carolina Mori, Violeta Urtizberea as Lucila “Lu” Pedemonte, and Bárbara Lombardo as Melina Villalba, among others.

Vicky gets herself confused when she talks to her therapist about her sister Caro, who is a new mom going through her postpartum phase. Seeing Caro struggle, Vicky feels anxious about how she would handle motherhood. Matias wants to become a dad, and by the end of Envious season 3, he actually becomes one when Bruno steps into the picture. How this twist will affect Matias and Vicky’s relationship isn’t shown, but the story is expected to be continued.

Did Vicky make any choice by the end of Envious season 3?

In the finale episode of Envious season 3, it is shown through Vicky and her therapist Fernanda how much pressure a woman faces “to be a mom.” Society pressures women to believe that if they aren’t moms, they haven’t completed their purpose as women. Vicky was facing this pressure too, but besides that, she had a fear. She feared that if she backed off from this, she might lose Matias, because he wants to become a dad.

This conflict of thoughts could create a rift between them, but the creators have introduced a new twist, and we have to see how this couple handles it. Fernanda explains to her that “motherhood is kind of putting your body at the service of another person,” but Vicky worries that she will end up losing her “happy little world” when she is tasked with caring for a kid for the rest of her life.

Seeing Caro, Vicky wants to become a mom, but the consequences Caro is facing as a mom show that she might not be ready. Fernanda explains, “Motherhood is just one path of many; there are others,” and she shouldn’t force herself into it until she is ready.

Meanwhile, it is shown with Caro how her pregnancy becomes tough because her husband Fermin is not supportive, and this also causes problems in their relationship. Fermin takes Caro’s emotional struggles lightly, making her feel like it’s nothing new and that “all moms go through this.” While it’s true that every mom faces challenges, having a supportive partner helps make this phase easier, and Caro was missing that support in her relationship.

By the end of the episode, Vicky made up her mind that she might not want to have kids and just so she could tell this to Matias, a new twist enters.

Envious season 3 ending explained: Who is Bruno?

At the filming location, a woman named Nora suddenly appears, accompanied by a 7–8-year-old boy named Bruno. From their encounter, it’s clear that this child is Matias’, from his past flings. Matias might barely remember Nora, but what comes out is really shocking.

As soon as Vicky arrives, she says she’s not ready, and then Bruno shows a picture and says his dad appears on a TV show. This is shocking. On one hand, Vicky never wanted to be a mom, ultimately not making Matias a father, but on the other hand, he is already one.

The season ends here, but questions remain: Who is Nora? Is she telling the truth? How will Vicky and Matias deal with this? Will Matias accept the child, and if he does, how will Vicky handle her jealousy and love? This is a huge unresolved plot that might continue if the show is renewed.