Shark Tank update: What happened to Flipstik after appearing on the show?

Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary (Image via Getty)

Akeem Shannon appeared on Shark Tank Season 12, pitching his smartphone accessory Flipstik and asking the Sharks for $100,000 in exchange for 20% equity.

Flipstik was introduced on the show as a smartphone kickstand that can adhere to almost any surface, using a reusable adhesive based on NASA-inspired technology.

The pitch marked the beginning of Flipstik’s rapid post-show visibility climb, and since airing on Shark Tank, the company has undergone significant developments in product expansion, distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and retail availability.







Shark Tank: Flipstik’s journey on the show and beyond

During the Shark Tank pitch, Shannon delivered a self-written rap and explained how the adhesive worked, demonstrating Flipstik’s ability to stick to multiple surfaces.

He told the Sharks that he first learned about the adhesive concept during a conversation with his uncle, a NASA engineer, who told him about the “Synthetic Setae” material developed in the 1970s.

The adhesive idea was then incorporated into the Flipstik kickstand design.

In that episode, Shannon mentioned Flipstik sold for $15 but only took about 58 cents to make.

He mentioned initial sales were boosted by a 2018 crowdfunding push, which pulled in $10,310.

He said Flipstik made more than $100k in sales before shooting the Shark Tank segment.

After the demo, Kevin offered Shannon what he wanted - $100K for a fifth of the company.

Lori Greiner then made a competing offer of $100,000 for 25% equity, emphasizing her experience helping “visual” and consumer-facing products scale quickly.

Shannon ultimately accepted Greiner’s deal on Shark Tank. As of this writing, there has been no confirmed statement publicly released that the deal officially closed after filming, though the deal was accepted on-air.

After Flipstik’s Shark Tank episode aired, the company saw an immediate surge in consumer attention.

In the days following the broadcast, sales more than doubled the total lifetime figure reported during the pitch.

Flipstik also expanded from its kiosk-based retail presence into wider direct-to-consumer channels online.

In 2021, Flipstik secured two notable non-equity financial awards.

Founder Akeem Shannon received a $50,000 Arch Grants award, as well as an additional $50,000 in equity-free funding from the University of Missouri-St.

Louis Accelerate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program. These funds were used to scale operations and expand manufacturing readiness.

The company moved forward into broader retail during 2022.

Flipstik entered approximately 300 Target locations nationwide and later expanded into other national partners, including AT&T retail outlets and Pilot Flying J travel centers.

The company also stated publicly that it had plans to enter additional nationwide retail environments during 2023.

Product development also evolved significantly after Shark Tank.

Flipstik launched a redesigned version compatible with Apple’s MagSafe system, combining the reusable adhesive pad with a rear magnetic attachment instead of permanent back-of-phone installation.

The company also introduced new custom versions featuring finger loops and multi-angle kickstands.

In 2022, Flipstik raised a $1.15 million investment round, featuring investors from St. Louis-area entrepreneurial networks and consumer product executives.

Later that same year, Akeem Shannon was recognized with Entrepreneur of the Year honors by the UMSL Accelerate program.

As of 2024–2025, Flipstik’s products continue to be available online and through major retailers.

The company’s product catalog continues to expand with updated designs, additional accessories, and variations based on customer demand.

Reports regarding annual revenue vary, but available business tracking platforms show continued growth following the company’s appearance on Shark Tank.

Flipstik remains active as a business following its Season 12 presentation.

Stay tuned for more updates.