Shark Tank update: What happened to Deviled Egg Co. after its appearance on season 16?

Shark Tank judges Clay Newbill, Mark Cuban and Damond John. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ABC Network and Hulu’s Shark Tank season 16, the hit business reality TV show, brings forward creative and genuine entrepreneurs who put forward their business ideas to the panel of judges. They are called the ‘sharks’, so that they can invest in their respective companies to help them grow, in exchange for a percentage of equity.

In 2017, entrepreneur Raechel Van Buskirk came to the realization that one of the main reasons why nobody had tapped into deviled eggs and turned them into a business was because of how much of a hassle it was in the process of making them.

The entire procedure of boiling, peeling, mixing, piping to make the appetizer seemed to be extremely time-consuming, and that was when she came up with the idea of launching her brand, Deviled Egg Co., and presented it to the sharks on the show.

Two sharks, Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran, ended up investing in her business in exchange for 20% joint equity. Ever since this took place in May 2025, the business has flourished and ended up with three outlet stalls.

The business turned into a catering, ordering, and online shipping company, and expanded its deviled egg flavors to 150.

In May 2025, on Shark Tank season 16, Raechel Van Buskirk and Alexi Wellman appeared and presented their business entrepreneur called Deviled Egg Co. The idea was born out of Raechel’s mind when she had realized a couple of years back that one of the main reasons why nobody had ever tapped into the business of deviled eggs was because of how messy and time-consuming the entire process was to make.

They initially sought $150,000 investment with a 5% equity, but accepted the offer from Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran when they offered $250,000 with a 20% equity.

Both of them shared how they had begun their humble endeavor in 2020 and gotten great feedback from the market, which pushed them to expand to a restaurant in Omaha. Their unique selling point is that they create many different flavors of deviled eggs, with a few popular ones being chicken waffles, cheeseburger, and chicken Caesar salad.

Their goal was to eventually move towards building grab-and-go joints, which would have better returns and margins. Alexi said that their most popular item was their six-pack of eggs, which usually went from $14.99 to $17.99.

She also said that they had organically grown from $60,000 in 2021 to $492,000 in 2023. They both forecast $350,000 to $380,000 in revenue and said that they would earn $50,000 profit. Their initial store had taken close to $50,000 to begin functioning.

Ever since the investment on Shark Tank, the Deviled Egg Co. business has grown exponentially, and currently has three grab-and-go joints around Texas, in McKinney, Rockwall, and Denison. Raechel and Alexi also stopped their restaurant in Omaha and shifted full-time towards takeout, online shipping, and catering orders.

They also expanded their menu to close to 150 flavors of deviled eggs, which include inclusive options like vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free alternatives. They also partnered with Vital Farms to ensure the quality of their eggs.

