Forte3D's 3D-Printed Cello strikes a chord on Shark Tank and wins Lori Greiner's investment

Forte3D’s reimagined cello — built from carbon-fiber composites and 3D-printed components — drew immediate attention on Shark Tank, culminating in a $250,000 deal from Lori Greiner.

Presented by Yale biomedical engineering senior Elijah Lee, the instrument’s debut on Shark Tank Season 17 Episode 6 positioned the startup as a rare intersection of classical craftsmanship and modern engineering.

The investment marked one of the episode’s most notable outcomes, as the pitch offered a glimpse into how technology may reshape the future of stringed instruments.

A new kind of instrument enters the tank on Shark Tank Season 17 Episode 6

The cello featured on Shark Tank departed intentionally from the centuries-old reliance on tonewood.

Lee and Forte3D CEO Alfred Goodrich constructed the instrument from carbon fiber, polymer composites, and 3D-printed structural elements.

The design preserved the familiar form of a traditional cello, yet introduced durability, consistency, and affordability not possible with hand-carved wood.

On Shark Tank, Lee emphasized that the instrument was built to withstand temperature shifts, travel, and daily practice while maintaining performance quality.

The pitch drew immediate engagement from the Sharks. As Lee explained his development process, he said,



“The number one skill from Yale Engineering that served me most was the ability to iterate rapidly… To take your best shot, use that information, improve, and try again.”



That philosophy underpinned the instrument’s evolution, which began years earlier when Lee’s high school orchestra director encouraged him to combine his interest in music with 3D printing.

The project matured into a full-fledged engineering pursuit. By the time it reached Shark Tank, the cello had passed through multiple generations of design refinement, relying heavily on CAD software to calibrate curves, plate thickness, and material performance.

These precision-based modifications, Lee said, were simply “not possible with hand-carved wood.”

Greiner ultimately offered $250,000 for 16 percent equity, a deal the founders accepted on air.

For Shark Tank, the moment demonstrated the panel’s willingness to back innovations that merge artistry and technology rather than consumer goods alone.

Engineering as a craft in the Shark Tank pitch

The founders described a hybridized construction process: carbon-fiber front and back plates shaped into gentle curves; 3D-printed ribs and the neck; and traditional components — including the bridge, sound post, and fingerboard — preserved to protect the instrument’s acoustic integrity.

That blend enabled the cello to access the tonal richness players expect, while offering structural stability uncommon in wooden instruments.

On Shark Tank, this dual approach helped the company address one of the show’s standard investor concerns: whether a product can scale.

By relying on repeatable digital fabrication, the cello’s dimensions and tolerances could be reproduced consistently — a challenge for handmade instruments but an advantage for a mass-manufacturable design.

Making string instruments more accessible

Lee and Goodrich framed their mission as one of accessibility. Many musicians, particularly students, face high barriers to entry due to the cost and fragility of classical instruments.

The team’s goal was to create tools that withstand real use without requiring the high maintenance of tonewood.

Lee spoke directly about this philosophy, saying,



“Music shouldn’t be confined by price or fragile wood. If we can put instruments in the hands of more people, spark curiosity, and make music accessible to everyone, then we’ve really built something that can change the way the world hears music.”



The company has since expanded its offerings beyond the cello. Forte3D already produces a violin and is developing 3D-printed versions of the viola and double bass, building toward a full orchestral suite of composite instruments.

The exposure from Shark Tank has amplified the founders’ belief that engineering can invite more people into music rather than walling it off.

Lee described hearing the first clean notes from the final prototype as a turning point. He said,



“That moment made it all worth it.”



The sentiment resonated throughout the episode — an assertion that innovation, properly guided, can deepen rather than diminish heritage.

