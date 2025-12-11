Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS shines in fresh views from Hubble and the Juice spacecraft

NASA Mission crew members monitoring the Hubble Space Telescope (Image via Getty)

Space.com reports new observations of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency’s JUICE spacecraft.

The comet was discovered on July 1 by the NASA-funded ATLAS telescope in Chile and is the third confirmed object to enter our solar system from another star system.

According to the report, JUICE and Hubble observed the comet in November as it moved through the inner solar system.

JUICE used several instruments for a planned study of the comet’s activity and composition, but the mission can send back only limited data at this stage because its main antenna is being used as a heat shield.

A preview image was sent through a smaller antenna to give scientists an early look at the comet’s nucleus and surrounding gas.

Hubble also captured new images showing the comet’s motion and continued dust release. Researchers said these views help them study material that formed around another star. One scientist said the comet’s long journey through interstellar space “gives me goosebumps to think about.” NASA confirmed that 3I/ATLAS is not a threat to Earth and will not pass near any planets as it leaves the solar system.

Observations and early findings

JUICE pointed five of its science instruments at 3I/ATLAS on Nov. 2 during a planned observation period. ESA shared that the team “couldn’t wait that long” for the full data release, which led to the early preview image from the navigation camera.

The image showed the nucleus, a surrounding cloud of gas, and a faint plasma tail. ESA explained that this tail forms when sunlight ionizes gas and the solar wind pushes it away from the sun. NASA also said the comet’s dust “shows slightly atypical properties,” based on recent findings.

Hubble’s new photos were taken on Nov. 30 as the telescope tracked the comet’s fast movement. The comet appeared with a bright center wrapped in dust, matching the activity seen soon after its discovery.

NASA stated that current data point to unusual dust chemistry, including a higher carbon-dioxide-to-water ratio and gas richer in nickel than iron.

A scientist said these conditions “may point to formation conditions unlike ours,” which helps researchers compare this object with comets from our own system. Another expert added that the comet may have spent a very long time drifting through interstellar space before reaching our region.

Path, timing, and mission coordination

JUICE passed about 41 million miles from the comet close to the time it captured its preview image. ESA said the spacecraft is using its high-gain antenna as a heat shield during its trip toward Jupiter, which limits data transmission for now.

NASA noted that the full JUICE dataset is expected in February 2026. The comet had passed its closest point to the sun on Oct. 30, a stage when activity increases, so scientists expect the detailed data to show strong changes in gas and dust release.

NASA also led a coordinated observation campaign that included missions in Earth orbit, around Mars, and at other points in the solar system. This effort gives scientists multiple angles to track the comet’s motion and confirm its chemical features.

At a briefing, a researcher said the comet’s high incoming speed “suggests it may have been born in an ancient system.” Another speaker said the object poses no danger and will stay at least 170 million miles from Earth.

NASA added that the comet will not pass near any planets as it moves outward and crosses Jupiter’s orbit in 2026. These updates help place its path, timing, and expected departure in a clear way.

