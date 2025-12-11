“I'm kind of spiteful”: The Challenge winner Olivia Kaiser calls out Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

The Challenge (Image via MTV)

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats reunion part one finally aired on Wednesday, December 10. One of the highlights of the reunion part one was the winner Olivia Kaiser calling out fellow cast member, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.

As the conversations and arguments happened during the reunion part one episode, Olivia soon admitted that she actually wanted to risk her entire game just to send Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio home at the start of this season. While making the admission, she said,

“I'm kind of spiteful. You f---ed me over so I'm going to f--- you over.”

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats alum Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio opens up at the reunion

Johnny received considerable support from Gelo cast members during the reunion episode, as Leroy said,

“This motherf**ker is a legend.”

C.T. further apologized to Johnny if he had not got enough “flowers” for his “contributions to the show and hunted down a cactus to give him and make up for it.” Johnny later shared his side of the story at the reunion, saying,

“I have contributed more, bled more, sacrificed more of my life as an adult. I have forgone a lot of things that other people do. Family, relationships, marriage. All over, I have contributed more than anybody else. Let this sink in. There’s one person that shows up every season and has to strap up the day I walk in the house, and that’s me.”

Johnny also took this moment to call out Izzy Fairthorne, naming her "the least deserving cast member to be invited back", and said the only impressive thing she did was "make out with Rogan."

"I think that's hurtful," Izzy soon responded by saying that the comment was rather hurtful. Ashley further pointed out that "whoever wasn't invited to the reunion doesn't deserve to be invited back to the show."

During the ongoing season, Olivia and Johnny got into several arguments. These arguments often took a heated turn as in one such instance, Johnny said,

“You care so much that you get more time trying people trying them to go against me than worrying about your own f****** game. I live rent-free in your head dude. And I don’t feel bad about it at all.

Olivia Kaiser calls out fellow cast member Will Gagnon

Olivia Kaiser also took this opportunity to call out Will Gagnon as she went on to call him an “a--hole (with almost everyone at the reunion raising their hands in agreement).”

However, Will defended himself and pointed out that he believes he carried their team through every challenge and cannot “baby” Olivia through “positive encouragement.” Meanwhile, Yeremi who won along with Olivia, told Will,

“That's your responsibility as a partner. If you want to win, you have to figure out how you're going to win. If that is adapting maybe what's not your style of competition but mixing it with your partner's style is extremely important. That's something Olivia was able to figure out really fast."

Stay tuned for more updates.