Shark Tank update: What happened to Shark Wheel after its appearance on the show?

Mark Cuban (Image via Getty)

Shark Wheel’s appearance on Shark Tank introduced viewers to a wheel that did not look like a wheel at all—a cube-like, sine-wave form that its founders argued rolled more efficiently than the standard round design.

The pitch, which aired during Shark Tank Season 6, resulted in a deal with Mark Cuban and Troy Carter and marked the beginning of a long expansion beyond skateboards and into industries the company had not originally imagined.

More than a decade later, Shark Wheel’s trajectory reflects the kind of evolution Shark Tank often hopes to spark: a niche invention growing into a multi-market company grounded in patented engineering.

A sine-wave wheel enters Shark Tank and then scales far beyond the stage

When David Patrick and Zack Fleishman presented Shark Wheel on Shark Tank, their claim centered on physics.

Patrick explained to the panel that the wheel’s unique shape was based on a “three-dimensional sine wave,” which allowed it to “roll more like a tricycle” over uneven surfaces while reducing friction.

The pitch ended with an investment offer from Mark Cuban and Troy Carter — $225,000 for 5% equity — a deal both sides accepted on air.

After the segment aired, the company saw the immediate wave of attention typical of high-visibility Shark Tank products.

Skateboarders became the first large community to test the wheels, with the founders explaining in interviews that the design offered better maneuverability and performance on rough terrain.

Over time, this early adoption helped Shark Wheel establish a foothold in action-sports retail. Cuban continued to publicly champion the product in the years following the episode.

In a discussion about his portfolio of investments, he said Shark Wheel had succeeded by taking something familiar and “reinventing it with better science,” a sentiment that matched the company’s strategy after Shark Tank.

Beyond skateboards: Shark Wheel moves into commercial markets

Shark Wheel expanded into luggage shortly after its Shark Tank deal, licensing its wheel technology to suitcase manufacturers seeking smoother rolling on airport flooring and pavement.

Its distinctive zigzag wheels became a visual calling card in travel retail, with the company emphasizing reduced drag and greater durability.

The company then pursued industrial applications. Shark Wheel’s founders reported that their wheel design allowed machinery to operate more consistently on soft soil and uneven terrain.

This shifted the business toward agricultural and utility markets, where the company began producing wheels for equipment manufacturers and companies operating in landscaping and farming environments.

Its agricultural wheels, engineered with the same sine-wave geometry, were marketed to reduce trenching and soil compression.

The distinctive movement pattern—rolling forward while oscillating laterally—was designed to distribute weight more effectively.

The company later shared in business interviews that these products were among their strongest revenue drivers.

Manufacturing partnerships and continued distribution growth

After Shark Tank, Shark Wheel secured partnerships with several distributors in the skate and sporting goods industry and expanded into direct-to-consumer sales online.

Its technology remained protected under multiple patents, which the founders frequently cited as crucial to maintaining competitive advantage.

The company also licensed its wheels to cart and dolly manufacturers for warehouse applications.

Many of these commercial products reached broader retail channels in the years following the show, a point the founders publicly credited to the boost in credibility from the Shark Tank appearance.

In later interviews, co-founder Zack Fleishman reflected on the company’s progression. He said Shark Wheel’s growth hinged on the idea that the wheel’s engineering “would find its way into places we hadn’t originally thought about,” noting that investment from Shark Tank accelerated that diversification.

Where Shark Wheel stands today

As of 2025, Shark Wheel remains active in multiple sectors: sporting goods, travel products, industrial equipment, and agriculture.

Its retail presence continues through online marketplaces, and its commercial partnerships remain a core part of its business model.

The company still promotes its wheels as more efficient and longer-lasting than traditional circular designs, and its agricultural wheels continue to be used in equipment requiring reduced soil impact.

Shark Tank maintains a central place in the company’s public identity; the founders frequently credit the show’s visibility with helping them reach large distributors and commercial partners shortly after their episode aired.

Shark Wheel’s story illustrates the broader shape of the Shark Tank effect — where an invention designed for one market expands into several others once the foundational engineering proves adaptable.

The company’s continued presence in retail and commercial spaces underscores how one pitch, well-received, can launch a technology beyond its original audience.

