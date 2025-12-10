Shark Tank executive producer reveals 7 behind-the-scenes facts fans didn’t know

Shark Tank season 17 (Image via ABC)

Shark Tank Season 17 premiered on September 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on ABC.

Produced by Mark Burnett, The Sharks returning for the season included series originals Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary.

Lori Greiner, a CPG investor and inventor, joined the show full-time in Season 4, and Daniel Lubetzky also featured as a main judge from Season 16 after making guest judge appearances on the show for years.

The lineup for guest sharks for season 17 of Shark Tank is also long, which includes: Chip and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian of Seven Seven Six, co-founder of Reddit, Kendra Scott, Michael Strahan, Allison Ellsworth, founder of Poppi, Fawn Weaver from Uncle Nearest Inc. and Rashaun Williams.

The official press release of Shark Tank season 17 by ABC stated:

The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons — will continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer, and will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

As the show evolved over the years, speculations arose around the show's authenticity and the genuineness of the pitches.

In an Interview with Parade on December 10, executive Producer Clay Newbill gave some lesser-known insights about the making of the show and further claimed that the series is real. He said:

"People always ask if the show is real. And I eagerly tell them that it is 100 percent authentic. The Sharks are truly good souls. They are Renaissance people. They are all kind, fascinating to talk to, and super smart!"

Here are the inside details revealed by the Shark Tank executive producer

1.) The sharks started exactly where the entrepreneurs are

To start, Newbill reminds people that every Shark began with nothing but ambition:

“They were once exactly where the entrepreneurs are — armed only with an idea, passion, and belief,” he said. For him, that’s the core of Shark Tank: celebrating how “one idea can change not only the life of the person who came to pitch us, but entire families, towns, and communities.”

2.) They teach as much as they invest

He adds that the Sharks are more than just wealthy investors; they’re mentors in their own right. The panel constantly evolves, and the production team learns from it year after year.

"The panel is constantly evolving, and … the show’s team learns from them every season—about business, instincts, and innovation."

3.) The entrepreneurs are the main characters

There is no doubt that none of this would work without entrepreneurs. Newbill emphasizes that they’re the fuel that keeps Shark Tank moving forward. He said:

"Whether it’s a brand-new ‘wow’ idea, a smarter version of an existing product, or something with social impact, the inventors are the lifeblood of Shark Tank."

4.) Sharks walk in completely blind

One detail that shocks many fans is how little the Sharks know before the cameras start rolling. There are no briefings, notes or previews intentionally.

“That’s by design,” Newbill explains, because it forces the Sharks to dig deeper and ask sharp questions. They only learn the entrepreneurs’ first names in advance.

He compares each pitch to a tense courtroom moment: “Every answer can mean the difference between a deal or no deal.”

5.) Actual pitches are much longer

Newbill also reveals that while the final cut is about seven minutes, the actual pitches last 45 minutes to an hour:

“The actual pitches run 45 minutes to an hour, which is still a short window to break down an entire business and why it should be so compelling to one or more of the Sharks.”

6.) The updates segment is the favourite of the producers

For Newbill and the producers, one part of the show holds a special place: the updates. These segments follow past entrepreneurs as their ideas grow into full-blown companies.

Newbill says viewers love seeing that transformation from “two or three people around a kitchen table” to teams running factories and thriving operations. “People love the success stories,” he explains. “It inspires them to take that leap.”

7.) Shark Tank is a global phenomenon

Finally, Newbill notes that Shark Tank has become a worldwide powerhouse. Versions of the show now air in more than 50 countries, sometimes referred to as Shark Tank, sometimes Dragons’ Den.

The format was born in Japan, and long before they joined the U.S. cast, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary appeared on Canada’s Dragons’ Den. In Germany, the series even took on a new name: Lion’s Den.

Stay tuned for more updates.