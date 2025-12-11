What was Jon Bon Jovi's first recording gig? Music icon's earliest contract featured R2-D2 and a holiday LP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed the details of his first music gig and how much he earned for it. The It’s My Life hitmaker on December 9, 2025, posted a photo on Instagram showing a music contract—his first ever.

The contract, entered into on October 15, 1980, was signed by popular arranger, musician and producer Meco Monardo, for "services in connection with a Christmas album tentatively entitled 'Christmas In The Stars' produced by the undersigned on behalf of RSO Records Inc. and based on the characters of the motion picture entitled 'Stars Wars' and 'The Empire Strikes Back' 'LP,'

As consideration for the contract, Bon Jovi received $180 and waived rights to any royalties for the album.

A section of the agreement read:

"In addition, you hereby grant RSO Records, Inc. the right to use your vocal performances on the LP and any records derived therefrom. You have agreed to receive and have in fact received $180.00 as full compensation for your services in connection with the LP, and that you will not be entitled to any other consideration for your services, including any royalties or other sum based on sales of the LP or records derived therefrom."

Bon Jovi captioned the post:

"First ever contract back in 1980, always fun finding these ... No doubt it's online somewhere."

More details on how Jon Bon Jovi landed his first music gig

Jon Bon Jovi appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2024, where he discussed how he ended up singing the "Christmas in the Stars" song.

The hard rock legend stated that he was a gopher in a recording studio when Meco Monardo was making tribute records to capitalize on the success of the Star Wars franchise.

“He was pretending to be a young boy singing the song. It sounded like an old man pretending to be a young boy, and he says, 'Young boy, can you sing?' And I said, 'That's what you know... yeah, I think I can. He says, 'Go in there, and if you want to do this, it pays $183,' and I got $183 to sing.”

Bon Jovi achieved international fame with the track "Runaway." It was the singer and his band’s first top 40 track.

