Craig and Austen try to talk things out after the fight in Southern Charm season 11 episode 4

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, stars of 'Southern Charm' ( Image Via Getty)

Craig and Austen’s confrontation at Whitner’s birthday party continued on Southern Charm season 11 episode 4.

During the last episode, viewers saw Craig and Austen’s verbal spat that turned into a ugly fight.

Craig accused Austen of being jealous of him because he is single.

Austen talked about Craig’s accusation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and stated:

“It was fun because Madison and I were talking about how it was a no-win situation. But to answer that question, the conviction with which he believes his tell tales, his storytelling.”

He further went on to remark that he is jealous of “deceitful things that he says.”

Southern Charm season 11 episode 4: Craig accuses Austen of “taking things out of other people”

Craig and Austen talk about their feud in the kitchen away from other cast members.

Austen remarks that he could not understand the reason why he made a mountain out of a mole situation.

He stated:

“I just don’t understand. Like why did you get so f**king heated so fast? I said one thing and it was so f**king sly.”

Craig retorted back, saying that Austen is going through some things in his personal life, which he is taking out on other people.

Craig remarked:

“ You clearly are going through some stuff and you figure take it out on other people.”

The accusation makes Austen mad as he states:

“Holy Sh**! I said you had a late night with two hot girls, you are gonna cry about it. Goddamn what a p**sy thing to be mad about.”

Craig then talked about how he is “constantly betrayed” by him, and even the slightest thing just makes him mad.

He even recalled the time when Austen stated that he is scared of Craig along with several cast members, in an interview with Andy.

Craig says to Austen:

“ It was a lie! You are not scared of me. It’s a lie. Are you scared of me?”

Austen retorts, stating that he is “kinda scared” of him.

In his confessional, Austen states:

“One hundred percent! The part of Craig that scares me is the unpredictability. He can turn on a dime, you just never know.”

Craig then simmers down and asks Austen what would he “like” for him to do.

Austen said that he wants better days and friendship to survive between them.

Conovor then apologizes and states:

“ Okay, at the end of the day I shouldn’t have said this stuff, it happened, and I am sorry. But you just f**king triggered me.”

Austen then remarks in his confessional interview:

“ A real apology does not have a but attached to the end of it. At a certain point apologies are meaningless coming from him.”

The cast members too talked about the feud after Craig and Austen were talking in the house.

Salley.

Then Shep joins the duo and tells Austen about how when he was in New York how two girls were talking about how Austen and how he cheated on his girlfriend Audrey.

And also revealed that he told Craig about this and stated:

“ Should I call Austen and interrupt his peace? It was hearsay. And he goes let’s not say anything because it will make him crazy and I don’t want to interrupt his peace.”

This shocking revelation makes Austen upset and he admits in his confessional interview that the allegations upset him so much.

He felt betrayed by his two friends.



Stay tuned for more such updates.





