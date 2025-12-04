Southern Charm Season 11 episode 3 recap: Tensions explode at the Costume Party as Craig and Austen go head-to-head

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll (Image Via Getty)

Southern Charm season 11 episode 3 saw Austen and Craig against each other in a tense face-off.

The episode featured cast members preparing for Whitney’s costume party.

The talk of Salley’s apparent interest in Craig still overshadows the conversations between the cast members.

This led to Venita being salty with Salley, Charley being icky and Craig and Austen starting the argument in the first place.

The reality show features the personal and professional lives of socialites in Charleston, South Carolina.

Southern Charm Season 11 episode 3 recap: Salley & Craig’s chemistry dominates the conversations

Venita and Sally met each other where they discussed Molly.

Venita shared that Molly does not like her a lot.

She told Salley:

“She also said that she was confused as to why you did not see a problem to say to Audrey that you found Austen attractive.”

Salley also expressed her frustration regarding Molly, as she is saying things about her but still “blowing her f**king phone” every day.

In the end, the topic again shifts to Craig as Salley admits that she likes Craig.

This does not sit well with Venita, who says in her confessional:

“I don’t do the best job of letting people know that things they are doing are making me unhappy.”

Venita tries to make Salley realise her mistake, but Salley assures her that she would never choose Greg over her.

Austen discusses his relationship with Audrey with Madison

Austen meets up with Madison for a dinner where they discuss Salley as well as Austen’s relationship with Audrey.

Madison remarks that she spoke to Audrey about Salley’s alleged interest in him.

She probes him more about his relationship with his girlfriend Audrey.

Austen says that whenever he is with Audrey, things are good and easy.

But he also comes face to face with a contrasting emotion.

He states:

“When she is gone, I am like, ‘Is this like forever?’ Am I supposed to have such thoughts about the person that I can potentially spend the rest of my life with.”

Austen also talks about his commitment phobia in his confessional.

Madison advises him to stop dragging the relationship if he is not sure.

Craig meets up with Carley at the art gallery

Craig meets up with Carley to explore his connection with her.

He admits in his confessional that he has “inherent fear of rejection.”

Carley, on the other hand, stated:

“Honestly the whole Salley Craig situation gives me the ick on all of it. But I really like Craig.”

The duo discusses various paintings, and Charley confesses that she loves flirting with him.

Craig and Austen discuss Whitney’s party

The duo meet and discuss how they are going to dress at Whitney’s birthday costume party.

They take help of ChatGPT to decide the literary figure they can dress up as.

Austen addresses Craig’s single status, and he admits that he is having fun with all the ladies.

As Craig describes his connection with Salley and Carley, Austen says that he “misses being single.”

Austen and Craig’s showdown at Whitney’s birthday party

As Craig talks to Carley about his costume, he feels that Austen is talking about him in the background.

As Craig makes a shot for Salley, Austen says:

“Salley is never happy with her shots. ‘Cause it’s always in your hot tub, Craig.”

Craig claps back saying that he is “jealous.”

The duo start throwing snarky remarks at each other which makes other guests uncomfortable.

Craig calls Austen bitter and remarks that he does not know himself and is stuck in a relationship.

When Austen counters, Craig exclaims:

“You told me, you were jealous, ‘cause I am single.”

Austen says:

“I will never say it and I am never jealous of anything that is going on. I promise you this much.”

Craig slams out of the party, concluding:

“Happy people don’t tear other people down, and you are not happy.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

















