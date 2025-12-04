Complete cast breakdown of Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️STARZ)

Spartacus: House of Ashur is a 10-episode spin-off series from the original Spartacus franchise. It was created by Steven S. DeKnight, who also created the original Spartacus: Blood and Sand in 2010. The show is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ and filmed in New Zealand.

The show uses a "what if" alternate history where Ashur, a treacherous ex-gladiator from the original series, survives the Battle of Mount Vesuvius. Instead of dying, he kills Spartacus and earns a reward from Crassus: ownership of the ludus and villa once belonging to Quintus Lentulus Batiatus in Capua.

It premieres on Starz on December 5, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET, with a double-episode launch. The major cast includes Nick E. Tarabay reprising Ashur, Graham McTavish as trainer Korris, Tenika Davis as gladiatrix Achillia and Lucy Lawless guest-starring as Lucretia.

The plot follows Ashur as he becomes Dominus of his own gladiator school. He faces Roman politics, rival houses and the need to draw crowds with new spectacles.

Key elements include the introduction of the first female gladiator fighting to the death, intense arena battles, betrayals and erotic intrigue among slaves and elites.

Set six months after the original series' events, it explores Ashur's drive for respect as a former slave in a society that still sees him as lesser. The series combines violence, ambition and power struggles, exploring themes of loyalty and gender roles within the arena.

Complete cast breakdown of Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1

Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur: The lead, a cunning ex-gladiator and former slave who now owns the ludus. He pushes for respect through brutal games. Seen before in the Spartacus series , Star Trek Into Darkness, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Graham McTavish as Korris: Ashur's doctore, a freed gladiator who trains fighters with honour and skill. From The Witcher , House of the Dragon , Outlander , and The Hobbit trilogy.

Tenika Davis as Achillia: The first gladiatrix, graceful but haunted by past guilt, fighting for revenge. Appeared in Jupiter's Legacy , Cabinet of Curiosities and Beacon.

Jordi Webber as Tarchon: A brash young gladiator, son of Celadus, seeking fame and freedom. Known from Home and Away (soap series), Head High, and Choose Love.

Dani Hammill as Celadus: An ageing gladiator and father to Tarchon, living through his son's fights as his own career ends. Seen in House Husbands and Love Child .

Evander Brown as Ephesius : A powerful, straightforward gladiator in Ashur's house, focused on raw strength. Known from We Are Still Here and other indie horror roles.

: A powerful, straightforward gladiator in Ashur's house, focused on raw strength. Known from and other indie horror roles. Ivana Baquero as Messia: A demure house slave hiding deep passions, drawn into a love triangle with Ashur. Best known for Pan's Labyrinth and The Shannara Chronicles.

Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara : A shrewd, devoted house slave in love with Ashur, using seduction to protect him. From Home and Away and 800 Words.

: A shrewd, devoted house slave in love with Ashur, using seduction to protect him. From and Andrew McFarlane as Gabinius: A ruthless Roman senator entangled in civil war plots, using games as distractions. Appeared in Glitch and The Newsreader.

Lucy Lawless as Lucretia (guest star): Appears in the afterlife to give Ashur a second chance in this alternate reality. Reprising her role from the original Spartacus series. Known for Xena: Warrior Princess.

(guest star): Appears in the afterlife to give Ashur a second chance in this alternate reality. Reprising her role from the original series. Known for Claudia Black as Cossutia: Gabinius's intelligent, scheming wife who plots against Ashur for family gain. Famous for Farscape, The Nevers and Pitch Black.

Gabinius's intelligent, scheming wife who plots against Ashur for family gain. Famous for and India Shaw-Smith as Viridia: The innocent teenage daughter of Gabinius and Cossutia, caught in their web of deceit. Seen in Supernatural and The Magicians.

The innocent teenage daughter of Gabinius and Cossutia, caught in their web of deceit. Seen in and Jaime Slater as Cornelia: Julius Caesar's ruthless, sensual wife, a major power player in Rome. Known from Sweet Tooth as a survivor character.

Jackson Gallagher as Julius Caesar: An arrogant, ambitious force shaping Roman history. Known from The Brokenwood Mysteries and other NZ dramas.

Leigh Gill as Satyrus: Leader of the rival Brothers Ferox gladiators, a hard-living fighter seeking connection. Seen in Game of Thrones and Joker.

Leader of the rival Brothers Ferox gladiators, a hard-living fighter seeking connection. Seen in and Simon Arblaster as Proculus: Rival lanista running the House of Proculus, threatened by Ashur's rise. Seen in Invasion and NZ TV roles.

Supporting roles include-

Joel Abadal as Helios: A gladiator in the ludus. Limited prior credits; emerging actor in NZ productions.

Cameron Rhodes as Uvidus: A Roman figure in the political scenes. Known from The Brokenwood Mysteries.

A Roman figure in the political scenes. Known from Daniel Bos as Balbus: Supporting gladiator or guard role. Known from Vagabond and indie films.

Supporting gladiator or guard role. Known from and indie films. Mikey Thompson as Musicus: Minor ludus character, possibly a musician or attendant. Seen in Get Santa.

Minor ludus character, possibly a musician or attendant. Seen in Stephen Madsen as Creticus: Gladiator or rival fighter. Known from Home and Away.

Gladiator or rival fighter. Known from Eden Hart as Elata: House slave or minor role. Seen in Sweet Tooth.

Stream Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 on Starz starting December 5, 2025.

Access via the Starz app or add-ons on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or MGM+ in the UK.

